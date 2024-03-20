"You have the potential to become one brand like Air Jordan's" - Shohei Ohtani's New Balance logo deal spurs NBA legend parallels from fans

On the eve of Shohei Ohtani's much-anticipated debut as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, a top athletic wear retailer announced a brand partnership that appears capable of further cementing the Japanese star's place in history.

On March 19, one day before Ohtani's Dodgers squared off against the Sand Diego Padres in the first game of the 2024 MLB Seoul Series, New Balance came out with a bombshell. The well-known footwear brand released their Ohtani-inspired athlete logo for their new line of products.

"In that run, every soul delights. The Shohei Ohtani Signature Logo. その走りに、すべての命が喜んでいる。大谷翔平シグネチャーロゴ" - New Balance

The logo featured a crisp, straightforward illustration of a baseball player, presumably Ohtani, running. Though the star clobbered a league-best 44 home runs as a member of the Los Angeles Angels last season, Ohtani also stole 20 bases.

With their new logo, New Balance aims to bring the speed-driven element of Ohtani's game to the forefront. Many fans were also excited about the release, taking their commentary to social media.

"It's cool to watch Ohtani man. It's alive," claimed one Instagram commentor.

"The main character of the manga, Shohei Ota, has a delicate touch!" opined another.

The comments continued to flood in after Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers' 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. By winning the first-ever MLB game played in South Korea, the Dodgers also became the first team of the 2024 regular season to record a victory.

Some fan comments regarding Shohei Ohtani's new deal with New Balance

Fans compared news of Ohtani's recent deal with New Balance to some other high-profile sports sponsorship deals that involved NBA players. Famed Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan inked his deal with Nike in 1984. Since then, Jordan's name-brand sneakers have become a household item.

"Potential to become one brand like Air Jordans" was the comparison made by one fan.

"Thanks for your agreement" another chimed in.

Other fans went on to say:

"I saw the Dragon Sky"

"I think Mr. Osaka is also cool"

"Love the lil Goku sprinkled in there"

New Balance deal is the latest manifestation of Shohei Ohtani's new brand

Though Ohtani was always considered elite, the 29-year-old has brought things to the next level this season. In comments to the press pertaining to his new sponsorship deal, the reigning AL MVP did not mince words:

"It is a visual representation of my journey in baseball, and I am excited to share it with the world. I also look forward to using this logo with future projects that we will reveal throughout the 2024 season."

Laying claim to the largest contract in pro sports history, Shohei Ohtani will be called upon to represent the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. Now, fans can, at least, be sure that Ohtani will be clad in the best gear around, as he attempts to do so.

