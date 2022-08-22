"You’re better than this, Braves" "Why the f**k is Ozuna still on this roster" - Atlanta Braves fans shocked to see Marcell Ozuna in the starting lineup just two days after DUI arrest

Atlanta Braves fans were shocked to see Marcell Ozuna starting in left field against the Houston Astros today. Just two days ago, Ozuna was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. After this infraction, paired with his poor play, many believed Ozuna would not be in a Braves uniform again.

With a negative 1.4 WAR and a batting average of .214, Ozuna has been an offensive liability while on the field. His off-the-field issues were the final straw for already frustrated Braves fans.

DMase @DM218911 @Braves Why the fuck is Ozuna still on this roster @Braves Why the fuck is Ozuna still on this roster

At the end of the day, every team in the MLB has the same goal: to win. Atlanta Braves management must still believe Ozuna gives the team the best chance to do that. Unfortunately, this comes at the expense of their reputation.

Some reports suggest the Braves are waiting for the legal process to play out before they make any changes. It is surprising to see Ozuna start while they wait for that process.

Rommil @RommilBeri @Braves petition to remove ozuna from the lineup @Braves petition to remove ozuna from the lineup

Marcell Ozuna has done himself no favors in recent months on the field. Even before his arrest, fans were calling for him to be benched.

James the Xennial @JamesDeauxIV @Braves There is literally zero reason for Ozuna to be on the roster, let alone STARTING. @Braves There is literally zero reason for Ozuna to be on the roster, let alone STARTING.

Very few athletes reach the professional level in sports. Unfortunately, sometimes their offenses get overlooked simply because of their celebrity status.

Not all professional athletes are role models, which is something Atlanta Braves fans are coming to terms with.

News that Marcell Ozuna would start today shocked the MLB fan universe.

This decision was not made by any one person but is a reflection of the organization. Regardless of the mitigating circumstances, it is surprising to see the Atlanta Braves put themselves in this position.

The Atlanta Braves are one of the top franchises in baseball. This move has damaged their reputation in the eyes of many fans.

Thomas B. Richardson @spoutingthomas Atlanta Braves @Braves



#ForTheA Series finale on deck! Series finale on deck!#ForTheA https://t.co/IXEm1fdjsa Ozuna in the lineup is so cowardly, @Braves . You’ve built up so much goodwill in the last year and with all these awesome young players that you think you can just cash some of that in, I guess—since no one likes a surplus of good vibes!🤦‍♂️ What a disservice to Chuck, too. twitter.com/braves/status/… Ozuna in the lineup is so cowardly, @Braves. You’ve built up so much goodwill in the last year and with all these awesome young players that you think you can just cash some of that in, I guess—since no one likes a surplus of good vibes!🤦‍♂️ What a disservice to Chuck, too. twitter.com/braves/status/…

Marcell Ozuna is a two-time All-Star who could still turn his on-field play around. However, due to his off-field issues, he may not get that opportunity.

If the Atlanta Braves move on from Marcell Ozuna it will be difficult for him to comeback

Ozuna looks on from the dugout.

Not many teams would line up to sign a player with a .263 on-base percentage or a player mired in controversy.

Marcell Ozuna is both. Unless he can prove his struggles both in and out of baseball are dealt with, he may not see an MLB roster again.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt