"You’re not fooling anyone" - Olivia Dunne's latest Instagram post has her sister Julz delivering hilarious dose of reality

Olivia Dunne recently shared a post on Instagram featuring a set of photos showcasing her post-workout look after practicing gymnastics. Dunne's sister then humorously teased her by quoting a hilarious comment on the post.

Dunne has been putting in the hours at the gym to enhance her skills, with third-ranked LSU's season beginning in January, and it's clear that her efforts are paying off. Fans express their enthusiasm upon seeing the snapshots.

The selfies shared on Instagram received a lot of love, as the star athlete flaunted a more natural appearance. She paired it with a top from the Vuori Collection, enhancing the overall impressive look.

Many fans expressed their awe, saying that Olivia was a "stone-cold beauty" and that she was getting a "post-practice glow" like no one.

Meanwhile, her sister, Julz Dunne, added a humorous comment:

"Show the Chick-fil-A on the passenger seat, you're not fooling anyone, big guy."

She has rapidly become one of the most influential figures globally, as evident from her recent post showcasing her workout outfits. Following the upload of a few selfies after her workout, she receiveced more than 480,000 likes, marking an incredible level of fame.

Olivia Dunne always impressed her followers

Olivia Dunne receives widespread acclaim for nearly everything she does. She is incredibly famous, and her fans consistently show unwavering support. Whether it's on her widely recognized TikTok or other social media profiles, her posts garner numerous likes and comments.

Her impact on the collegiate gymnastics scene is undeniable. Notably, Nastia Liukin has even presented her with custom-made boots, adding to the considerable attention she receives for various accomplishments.

To sum it up, she's now a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. Dunne was part of an incredibly famous photo shoot, among many other impressive things that always wow her fans.

