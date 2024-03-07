"You're never too good to learn" - Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts embraces new teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto's training methods

LA Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts said that he has started training with new teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto's personal trainer, Yata Sensei. Despite his impressive track record, the seven-time All-Star is looking to explore new training methods to improve his game even further.

Betts, who turns 32 in October, started training with Yata Sensei this week and is following the same routine as his teammate. He doesn’t want to add much strength, but he wants to gain some flexibility so he can remain healthy for a long time.

“He’s won, what, three most valuable player awards and three Cy Youngs (in Japan)?" Betts, a six-time Silver Slugger winner, told the Los Angeles Times. "I mean, he’s all-world, so why would you not at least be open-minded to it? I’ve got nine years (left on my contract). I’m gonna make it the best nine years that I can.”

“I don’t necessarily know what I’m doing. I’m just kind of doing it, and I feel good, so we’ll see. The whole thing is interesting. You’re never too old to learn. You’re never too good to learn.

“It’s not like I’m hitting 460-foot homers now, and if I start working out (differently), I may add what, two feet? It’s more important to stay healthy and be the best Mook for these next nine years, or however long I’ve got.”

Dave Roberts shares Mookie Betts' reaction to a two-run homer

Mookie Betts was relieved after his two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds in a 5-4 loss on Feb. 29.

When discussing Betts' performance, manager Dave Roberts said that he's performing well and hitting the ball excellently.

"It just continued to get better. He's working really hard, he's grinding, and he kind of came into the dugout and said, 'I finally did something to help us out,' so it was good to see him," Roberts said to SportsNet LA.

"I think, for me, the last, you know, three, four games, I think he's swinging the bat well, just hasn't got the results. Got a couple backside base hits, but today hit the ball, you know, out of the ballpark. Really good swing."

