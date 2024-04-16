"You’re still the queen of Coachella" - Fans disheartened as Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens chooses to skip most awaited music festival

Cole Tucker's wife, Vanessa Hudgens, announced on Instagram that she will not attend the 23rd Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 12–14 and April 19–21. This will be the second straight year that the High School Musical actress will be absent from the festival.

She wore a lovely pink attire and was seen relaxing in the garden with a camera in her hand in the post she shared on Instagram.

"No Coachella for me this yearrrr. Hope y’all are having the time of your lifeeee," Hudgens said.

On hearing this, some fans were disheartened, as they expressed it in the comment section.

"It's not Coachella without Mother V," one fan commented.

"You’re still the queen of Coachella!" another wrote.

Though she did not confirm any particular reason for not attending Coachella, it is understandable given that she is pregnant.

Shortly after marrying Cole Tucker in December, Vanessa Hudgens revealed the pregnancy on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars. Ever since, she has been captured flaunting her baby bump on multiple occasions.

Vanessa Hudgens credits her past relationship with helping her to find right person

Before dating Cole Tucker and eventually marrying him, Vanessa Hudgens had a relationship with Austin Butler, whom she dated for almost a decade. The 35-year-old recently appeared on the She Pivots podcast, where she discussed how her past relationships helped her find the right person.

She revealed that her breakup "catapulted me to a very, very special place, obviously, getting married," and that the split is what propelled her to "the right person, which I'm so grateful for. Because he's just the most supportive, real-understanding human being that I've ever met.”

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler first sparked dating rumors in early 2011. However, following a nine-year relationship, the two split up in January 2020, mutually citing professional commitments.

In November of the same year, Hudgens was seen publicly with her future husband, Cole Tucker, in Los Angeles.

As for Butler, he is reported to be dating model Kaia Gerber and recently referred to Hudgens as a 'friend' during a 2023 Hollywood Reporter Actors Roundtable conversation.

