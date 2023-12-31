"Your career and longevity are more impressive than people understand" - Alex Rodriguez commemorates LeBron James after birthday game

Alex Rodriguez was in attendance as Lebron James and the LA Lakers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves, on Saturday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Although the Lakers lost 108-106, King James dropped 26 points on his 39th birthday as if it were child's play. The man is aging like a fine wine and makes the young rookies cower under his dominance.

Alex Rodriguez is all praise for the 39-year-old GOAT.

"Great to watch your birthday game last night. Athlete to athlete, your career and longevity are more impressive than people understand. GOAT," Rodriguez posted on Instagram.

Alex Rodriguez, a part owner of the Timberwolves, posted a story to his Instagram that included a picture of him sitting behind LeBron James, who is smiling broadly. One person who looks happy is A-Rod himself, who’s making a smiling face while James looks at the Timberwolves courtside seats.

Athletes in the same sport frequently face comparisons. However, cross-sport comparisons are less typical. Still, there are some similarities between the current Lakers player and the former New York Yankee.

Their professional careers got off to similar starts.

James was a highly anticipated prospect when he was chosen first overall in the 2003 NBA draft.

However, Rodriguez was making ripples in the baseball world precisely 10 years before that, as it was projected that he would succeed. In 1993, he was also chosen in the first round of the MLB draft.

They were among the most celebrated athletes in their sports, having played together for precisely 10 years.

Lebron James and Alex Rodriguez are two of the greatest athletes in their sports

Both Lebron and Alex Rodriguez have maintained their status as amazing sports icons. While James continues to excite the crowd with his amazing skills and play, A-Rod did that until 2016, after which he hung up his cleats on an illustrious career that involved a Fall Classic title and many other major accomplishments.

Lebron James is in his 21st season and still going strong. His efforts both on and off the court have helped him achieve greatness, which the little kid from Akron, Ohio, had always envisioned doing.

