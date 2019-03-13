3 teams with the most Big Ten basketball titles

Michigan won the 2018 edition of the tournament (Picture Credit: Sporting News)

The Big Ten Conference basketball tournament is an annual competition that has been held at the end of the regular college basketball season since 1998. The competition has grown in popularity and prestige in recent years due to the fact that the winner receives an automatic conference place in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, which is more commonly referred to as 'March Madness'.

Despite the new Big Ten format being just two decades old, the tournament has already produced a number of memorable moments thanks to the competition introducing a format that allows an outright winner, as the regular season still allows teams to share the Big Ten season crown.

The 2019 edition will take place in Chicago this week, and ahead of the tournament, here we will take a look at the most successful teams in its two-decade-long existence.

#3 Wisconsin - 3 Titles: 2004, 2008, 2015

The Wisconsin Badgers have won three Big Ten titles (Picture Credit: Big 10 Network)

The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team have taken home three Big Ten titles, with all three championship wins coming since 2004. The Badgers first won the title fifteen years ago as the team managed to produce a stunning 70–53 victory over the No. 1 seed Illinois, although when the teams met again the following year with the seeds reversed, Illinois gained revenge with a 54-43 win.

Wisconsin had to wait until 2008 to win a second championship, once again beating Illinois, and the Badgers won their third title in 2015 following an 80-69 overtime win over Michigan State. In addition to winning three championships, Wisconsin have also been runner-ups on four occasions, most recently in 2017. The team enters this years tournament as the No. 4 seed, so the team has a chance to move up to second on the all-time titles list.

