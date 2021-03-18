5 picks from NBA Draft 2020 who have exceeded expectations

The NBA Draft is an annual event dating back to 1947 and is one of the most highly anticipated components of the world's most popular basketball league.

NBA teams with the worst regular-season records from the previous campaign are given the best probability of getting high picks in the draft. This helps maintain parity across the league and offers struggling teams a chance to improve quickly by acquiring young talent.

Being selected in the NBA Draft is the ultimate dream of all young basketball players. While the event is always a special occasion, the 2020 NBA Draft was iconic since it was the first time the event was held via videoconferencing, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was also the first time since 1975 that the event was not held in June but on 18th November. The first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft was made by the Minnesota Timberwolves followed by the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets.

5 Standout picks from the NBA Draft 2020

With the conclusion of the All-Star break, we are now a little over midway through the 2020-21 NBA season. Most teams in the league have played around 40 games and rookies have started to settle down and find their feet in the NBA.

Here are five picks from the 2020 NBA Draft that have exceeded expectations so far.

5. James Wiseman - Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman has made an impact for the Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman, the #2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, was selected by the Golden State Warriors. Standing at 7 feet tall, he played college basketball for the Memphis Tigers and operates as a center.

James Wiseman also attended Stephen Curry's Under Armor camp for young basketball prospects. The rookie has been a perfect fit for the Warriors, averaging 11.8PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 0.6 APG. He also offers the Dubs much-needed size at the center position.

James Wiseman set his career-high with 25 points in 24 minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

4. Tyrese Haliburton - Sacramento Kings

Tyrese Haliburton in action for the Sacramento Kings

Tyrese Haliburton, the 21-year-old PG for the Sacramento Kings, was the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He is shooting 42.3% from 3-point range and is not only leading all the rookies in that category but is also 20th in the league, ranked just behind Kevin Durant.

Coming off the bench, Haliburton has shown veteran-like skills despite his tender years. He has also won two NBA Rookie of the Month awards and is currently averaging 12.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 5.2 APG.

3. Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards was the #1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft

Minnesota Timberwolves SG Anthony Edwards was the 1st overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The rookie was recently in the news for his monster dunk on Yuta Watanabe of the Toronto Raptors, which may have ended the conversation for dunk of the year.

Despite finding himself in a difficult situation with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have the worst record in the NBA and have already fired a coach this year, Edwards has been impressive.

He dropped a career-high 34 points against the Portland Trail Blazers and has shown exactly why the Minnesota Timberwolves have a lot of faith in his abilities. Anthony Edwards is currently averaging 15.8 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 2.5 APG.

2. Immanuel Quickley - New York Knicks

Minnesota Timberwolves v New York Knicks

The 25th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Immanuel Quickley is a PG for the New York Knicks. The Knicks are having a great season and the rookie from Maryland has given fans another reason to rejoice apart from their team’s success.

Quickley didn't have the best start to this NBA career and scored just 5 points on his debut before exiting the game in the second quarter due to an injury. He returned on January 2nd, 2021, and has been playing exceptionally well.

Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 31 points against the Portland Trail Blazers and recently sank a buzzer-beater against the Brooklyn Nets. The rookie is currently averaging 12.8 PPG, 2.3 RPG, and 2.4 APG.

1. LaMelo Ball - Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets

The 6′6 guard was the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and was selected by the Charlotte Hornets. LaMelo Ball is the son of businessman Lavar Ball, who made quite the national sports headlines with his bold statements in 2017.

LaMelo is the youngest of the three Ball brothers and his elder brother Lonzo Ball plays for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The rookie and Lonzo, who was chosen No. 2 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, became the first set of brothers to be drafted in the top 3 spots.

LaMelo started his freshman season at Chino Hills High School in California, where he won a state championship and achieved national success. He also has a signature shoe by his father’s company Big Baller Brand.

LaMelo began the season coming off the bench and went scoreless in his first match. He narrowly missed a triple-double against the New Orleans Pelicans when he came face-to-face against his brother Lonzo for the first time.

The Hornets rookie had his career-high 34 points along with 8 assists in a win over the Utah Jazz. He is also the youngest player ever in NBA history to have a triple-double and was awarded the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award in January and February.

Currently averaging 15.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 6.4 APG, LaMelo Ball is one of the top contenders in the Rookie of the year conversation.