Boston Celtics Injury Report (Nov 10): Latest update on Jayson Tatum and Derrick White's availability

Jayson Tatum and Derrick White will be available for the Boston Celtics on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Tatum has played in all of Boston’s games, while White returned from a two-game absence against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. White’s wife gave birth to their second child, forcing him to sit out for the first time in Celtics uniform. Both will be ready to help snap Boston’s two-game losing skid.

Tatum had 16 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and three steals versus the 76ers. He had game-highs in rebounds and assists but couldn’t lead Boston to a win over Philly. The All-NBA forward took a step back in scoring as Kristaps Porzingis had the hot hand. Porzingis finished with 29 points to lead all scorers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

White, meanwhile, played with aggressiveness and energy in the same game. He played 38 minutes and ended the night with 19 points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block. The Celtics missed him when he sat out for personal reasons.

The Boston Celtics were the last team to be undefeated this season. Since racking up five straight wins, they’ve now lost back-to-back games. They’ve lost two close encounters on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Sixers. Boston could have easily been 7-0 heading into the game against the Brooklyn Nets.

With Jayson Tatum and Derrick White in the lineup, the Celtics are back in full force. They will face an injury-riddled Nets team for the second time in six nights.

Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and the Boston Celtics are heavily favored against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday

The last time the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets met, Boston carved out a win down the stretch. Only the Celtics’ late flurry carried them to a 124-114 win.

Cam Thomas sizzled in front of their fans with a 27-point game, while Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie had 19 points each. Lonnie Walker IV and Day’Ron Sharpe came off the bench to combine for 24 points and 10 rebounds.

On Friday night, the Nets will not have Thomas, who has a sprained ankle. Brooklyn will continue to miss Nic Claxton, while Ben Simmons is questionable. Cam Johnson has also been ruled probable due to a left calf strain.

Expand Tweet

The Boston Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis, are 10.5 favorites to win the game. Boston haven't lost at TD Garden and will be excited to start a three-game homestand with a win to snap their losing skid.