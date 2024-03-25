Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 25, 2024

The 11th-placed Brooklyn Nets take on the 12th-placed Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Both teams have seen some personnel change over the last few weeks and are on the brink of elimination from the playoffs as the regular season inches to an end. Dennis Schroder will be playing for the Nets this time around after plying his trade for the hosts earlier this season.

Spencer Dinwiddie is an LA Laker, and Jacques Vaughn was fired as Brooklyn's head coach. The last time both sides met was during the In-Season Tournament with the Nets winning 115-103.

The visitors head to Toronto on the back of a six-game losing streak, while the Raptors have lost their last 10. While the game is pretty much dead rubber at this point, there's enough to watch out for as both units look to finish on a high.

The Raptors hold the better of the Nets with a 61-49 head-to-head record in 110 regular season skirmishes. However recent history shows Brooklyn won five of their last six games against their Eastern Conference rivals.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

The Nets vs Raptors tips off at 7:30 pm ET. The game can be watched live on SN and YES. Fans can also watch the game on the official NBA website and the app with the League Pass.

Spread: Nets -6 (-110), Raptors +6 (-110)

Moneyline: Nets -235, Raptors +190

Total (o/u): o215.5/u215.5

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors preview

The Raptors will be emptying their bench in the game with a majority of their starters on the injury list. A loss on Monday will all but bring curtains down on their playoff aspirations. The Raptors are not a great defensive unit and allow their opponents to score an average of 115+ points, Their perimeter defense is 23rd in the league and they are a bad rebounding unit placed 26th.

On the other hand, the Nets have been at the receiving end and are not too far from where the Raptors stand. They are one of the top 10 teams guilty of turning the ball over and are 16th in three-point shooting. The side is 21st in offensive rating and 18th in defensive rating.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors preview: Starting lineups, subs, and rotations

The Nets will most likely field the same unit they did against the New York Knicks with one change. Dennis Schroder will play PG, Cam Thomas at SG, Mikal Bridges at SF, and Day'Ron Sharpe at PF, and Nic Claxton at C.

The Nets will be without Dennis Smith Jr. and Cam Johnson, but they have the necessary bench depth in Lonnie Walker IV and Jalen Wilson.

The Raptors will be without RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, Chris Boucher, Jonay Porter, and DJ Carton. This would mean likely to start with Jah'mius Ramsey as PG, Gary Trent Jr. at SG, Bruce Brown Jr. at SF, Ochai Agbaji at PF, and Kelly Olynyk at C.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto betting tips

Cam Thomas is the most profitable bet as he is expected to top off the leading scorer. He is 24.5 ahead of the clash with -125 over and -109 under. For the Raptors, Gary Trent Jr. is 20.5 with -113/-121.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto prediction

On paper, the Nets are favorites to win the contest. In Cam Thomas, they have a reliable shooter who can up the ante on offense. Add to this the short-handed Raptors missing big names, Brooklyn will cover the spread. Chalk up a win for the Nets and break their six-game skid.