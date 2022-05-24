"His incredibly thin frame yeah he's seven feet tall 195 pounds. I'm about the same as him" - Chris Broussard believes Chet Holmgren's size will be a major "red flag"

As the 2022 NBA Draft approaches, the most divisive player appears to be the Gonzaga Bulldogs center, Chet Holmgren. Chris Broussard believes he has a major red flag.

Chet Holmgren was one of the most-hyped NBA Draft prospects throughout the 2021-2022 college basketball season.

While Chet Holmgren is still regarded as one of the top prospects in the draft, many feel that he has one significant red flag. During a recent episode of "The Odd Couple," FS1's Chris Broussard spoke about the red flag that is Holmgren's size, stating:

"Only thing I see that is a red flag is his size. His incredibly thin frame. He's seven feet tall, 195 pounds. I'm about the same as him. He averaged 14 points a game, second on the team.

"He led the team in field goal percentage for the guys that played a lot at 61%. Shot 39% from three. He led them in rebounding. He can shoot it, he can handle it. He can block shots."

Chet Holmgren did it all for the Gonzaga Bulldogs during his one season with the team. He will aim to translate that to the NBA. While Holmgren may not have the ideal build, he has held his own from a toughness standpoint. Broussard said:

"He's not just one of these soft guys that can block shots down. He's tiny as far as his frame, but he's got an inner toughness in that I've seen him in the post guarding guys or going against guys who were obviously bigger than him as far as their frame.

"He holds his own, so he's a tough kid mentally. I don't know if his body can handle it physically."

Chris Broussard is correct in his assessment. The main concern is about Holmgren's body physically being unable to handle the punishment in the NBA. Still, Holmgren's potential to be a generational talent may elevate him to the top of the 2022 draft.

Chet Holmgren's frame may not be enough to stop him from being one of the top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft

Despite his frame, Holmgren is still one of the top players in the draft.

While Chet Holmgren's frame could be a problem, his skill set has the potential to make him a valuable player in the modern NBA.

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA If your entire argument against Chet Holmgren being a top pick in this draft comes down to frame, it’s just not a very good argument. If your entire argument against Chet Holmgren being a top pick in this draft comes down to frame, it’s just not a very good argument.

In the modern game, the traditional center has become something that teams value much less. While teams still need a conventional center for certain situations, many elite teams defer to smaller lineups to increase the pace.

The changes in the modern NBA will help Holmgren showcase his skill set and could help him overcome the limitations of his slender frame.

