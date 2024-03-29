Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on former NBA Slam Dunk Champion's status (March 29)

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been upgraded to questionable for the contest against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday for the fourth and final matchup of their season series, with the 76ers leading 2-1.

Cleveland surged to second place in the Eastern Conference earlier this season, but the Milwaukee Bucks closed the gap. A recent downturn has seen the Cavaliers slip to third, with the New York Knicks overtaking them.

Over their last five games, Cleveland has dropped four, a stretch exacerbated by the absence of Donovan Mitchell due to a broken nose. Despite being heavily favored against the Charlotte Hornets, the Cavaliers suffered a 118-111 defeat.

Charlotte rookie Brandon Miller put on a standout performance, scoring 31 points. Cleveland's efforts were led by Jarrett Allen, who contributed 24 points and eight rebounds, albeit in a losing effort.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell has been absent for six games due to knee and nasal injuries, but signs indicate that he's on the mend.

According to insider Shams Charania, Mitchell may make his return as early as Friday. However, if the star shooting guard remains sidelined, his next opportunity to join the lineup would be Sunday in Denver.

Should Spida return to action, he may face significant limitations on his playing time and workload. He suffered a nasal fracture during a 117-103 loss to the Houston Rockets on Mar. 16, leading to his absence in the next game against the Indiana Pacers. The Cavaliers clinched a 108-103 victory in his absence.

Adding to his nasal injury, Donovan continues to battle a left knee bruise that has plagued him since the break. Before the Houston game, he was sidelined for seven games due to the issue.

Donovan Mitchell stats vs Philadelphia 76ers

The five-time All-Star has appeared 14 times against the Philadelphia 76ers, going 5-9.

He has averaged 22.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists, with 1.9 steals and 0.5 blocks on 38.9% shooting from the field, 31.0% from the 3-point line and 73.6% from the free-throw line.

In the only game he played against them this season, he had 36 points, four rebounds and six assists with three steals and three turnovers on 45.0% shooting, including 4-of-9 from the distance at 44.4% and 14-of-17 from the free-throw line at 82.4% in 37 minutes of playtime, boasting a +10 net rating.