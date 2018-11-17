NBA 2018-19: Top 3 performers on November 14, 2018

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

The NBA is never short of action. We had ourselves an 11-game slate and involved some really close games that got decided in the final seconds. In Toronto, the Pistons defeated the Raptors on a game-winner from Reggie Bullock.

In Milwaukee, the Bucks got defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies by 3 points at the Fiserv Forum. Marc Gasol had 29 points and Mike Conley Jr. had 26 points and the Grizzlies improved to 8-5 on the season.

The Orlando Magic upset the Philadelphia 76ers on Jimmy Butler's debut night at the Amway Center. Butler had 14 points in 32 minutes of action. Nikole Vucevic scored game-high 30 points on 10-for-19 shooting.

Most surprising news was the Jazz getting blown out by the Mavericks by as much as 50 points at the American Airlines Center. The Jazz only scored 9 points in the fourth quarter. Over the entire game, the Mavericks Bench scored 66 points while the Jazz's entire team scored just 68 points to Mavericks' 118.

Let us take a look at the three star performers on the night.

#3 Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin put together a double-double

Stat line: 30 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks on 59.1 percent shooting

The Detroit Pistons started the season hot with 4-straight wins but unfortunately lost the next five and are currently with a 7-6 record. Blake Griffin has been phenomenal and has been carrying this team on his back which includes a 50-point game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first week.

In head coach Dwane Casey's return to Toronto, the Pistons defeated the Raptors on Reggie Bullock's game-winner to beat the buzzer. Griffin put together a double-double with 30 points and 12 rebounds.

He went 13-for-22 from the floor, with a field-goal percentage of 59.1, including 3-8 from long range. Griffin is averaging a double-double with 24.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists to start the season. Pistons will now host the Cleveland Cavaliers who hold the league's worst win-loss record.

