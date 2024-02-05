Tim Hardaway Jr. remains a top candidate for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. Even though the Dallas Mavericks have been struggling lately with two defeats in a row and seven over their past 10, Tim Hardaway Jr. continues to play at an elite level and cover the absence of Kyrie Irving.

Irving has been out with a right thumb sprain and has missed six games, with Hardaway Jr. having stepped up with impressive numbers. Dallas is eighth in the West with a 26-23 record.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Norman Powell also remain frontrunners to claim the award after NBA Week 15.

NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOTY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Tim Hardaway Jr. (Week 15)

#5 - Malik Monk

Malik Monk Sacramento Kings

Last week: Games played: 4 (3 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played so far: 47

Last week: 13.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.5 apg

Season: 14.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 5.4 apg

Malik Monk has been a key player for the Sacramento Kings and after a few down games, he returned to his usual standards with an average of 22.5 points over his past two NBA games.

#4 - Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson Utah Jazz

Last week: Games played: 4 (1 win - 3 losses)

Season: Games played so far: 41

Last week: 13.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 4.3 apg

Season: 17.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 5.5 apg

Jordan Clarkson has been playing consistently all season long, as the Utah Jazz hold the final play-in spot in the West. Clarkson remains one of the Jazz's best chances of finishing within the play-in spots and fighting for a spot in the postseason.

#3 - Norman Powell

Norman Powell LA Clippers

Last week: Games played: 4 (3 wins - 1 losses)

Season: Games played so far: 48

Last week: 15.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 apg

Season: 13.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.1 apg

Norman Powell remains one of the top reserves of the LA Clippers roster, as the Western Conference powerhouse has emerged as a legit contender. Powell has been playing great on both ends and has helped the Clippers come just a game away from the top spot in the West.

#2 - Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic Atlanta Hawks

Last week: Games played: 4 (4 wins - 0 losses)

Season: Games played so far: 47

Last week: 19.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.0 apg

Season: 17.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.7 apg

The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the hottest teams lately and have won their past four games (22-27 record). Bogdan Bogdanovic has been one of the main reasons behind the Hawks' current win streak and his numbers have kept him on track for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

#1 - Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Dallas Mavericks

Last week: Games played: 3 (1 wins - 2 losses)

Season: Games played so far: 46

Last week: 22.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.6 apg

Season: 18.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.7 apg

Along with Bogdan Bogdanovic, Tim Hardaway Jr. is a frontrunner for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. With Kyrie Irving set to return to the lineup Monday vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Hardaway Jr. is expected to come off the bench again for the Mavs.

