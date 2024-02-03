How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors game tonight (Feb. 3, 2024) will see both teams look to improve on their standings. In the Eastern Confernece, the Hawks have continued to fight for a postseason spot, currently sitting in 10th place, 1.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls. Out West, the Warriors have continued to fall in the standings.

Despite a two-game win streak heading in Saturday night's contest, the team sits at just 4-6 in their past 10. However, with things being incredibly competitive out West, the Warriors are just half a game away from 10th place.

In their most recent outing, the Hawks picked up a big win over the Phoenix Suns, who have continued to climb the Western Conference standings. The game saw Trae Young erupt for 32 points, while Bogdan Bogdanovic and Dejounte Murray notably combined for 45.

On the flip side, the Golden State Warriors are fresh off a 121-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. The game saw Jonathan Kuminga score 29 points, while Steph Curry contributed another 20 points. The win made it two straight victories for the Warriors as they head into the second night of a back-to-back.

When and Where is Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Day: Saturday, Feb. 3

Start Time: 4:30 PM (Pacific), 7:30 PM (Eastern)

Game Arena: State Farm Arena

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors game

The upcoming Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors game will be available to fans in a number of ways. In addition to traditional cable TV options, fans who subscribe to streaming services or listen on the radio can enjoy the game as well.

Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors TV channel list

While the game won't be nationally televised, it will air on regional networks. Fans in Atlanta will be able to view the game on the Bally Sports Southeast Channel, while Golden State fans can tune-in on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors radio station

For those who are unable to watch the Hawks vs. Warriors game on TV, the game will also be available on the radio. Fans in the Bay Area can listen to the game on ESPN Radio 710, KNBR, while Atlanta fans can tune-in on 92.9 The Game.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden state Warriors live streaming details

As previously mentioned, in addition to traditional cable TV, the game will also be available on live streaming platforms such as NBA League Pass, YouTube TV and FUBO TV.

All of these streaming services, of course, do require subscriptions, however, new fans will be able to benefit from a free trial offer.

