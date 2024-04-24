New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder Injury Report for Game 2 (April 24) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

In a Western Conference showdown, the eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans hit the road to take on the top-seeded OKC Thunder in Game 2 of their best-of-seven series on Wednesday night.

In the opening game of the series on Sunday night, Oklahoma City staged a comeback to secure a narrow 94-92 victory, claiming the first win. However, despite being considered 8.5-point underdogs, the Pelicans managed to cover the line.

In their all-time regular-season encounters, the Thunder hold a 42-32 advantage over the Pelicans and emerged victorious in two out of three meetings this season. Sunday's game marked the first-ever postseason clash between the franchises, granting the Thunder a 1-0 advantage in playoff matchups.

New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for April 24

Zion Williamson is the sole player on the team's injury report and will continue to remain sidelined for Game 2 of the series. He is set to be re-evaluated in a week.

Player Status Injury Zion Williamson out hamstring

What happened to Zion Williamson?

In his first postseason experience on Tuesday night, the Pelicans superstar encountered a vastly different atmosphere compared to his previous encounters with the LA Lakers under the spotlight.

Despite the efforts of LeBron James and Anthony Davis to assert their dominance, Williamson stood out as the most impactful player on the court during Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game. With an impressive stat line of 40 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in 36 minutes of play, Williamson spearheaded the Pelicans' remarkable comeback from an 18-point deficit.

However, with just 3:13 remaining in the fourth quarter, Williamson grasped his left leg in discomfort after scoring his 40th point on a floater over Davis.

OKC Thunder injury report for April 24

The OKC Thunder have listed center Olivier Sarr as their sole player on the team's injury report. He will continue to be sidelined for Wednesday's matchup.

Player Status Injury Olivier Sarr out Achilles

What happened to Olivier Sarr?

The Thunder revealed on Wednesday that Sarr suffered a left Achilles tendon rupture during Game 3 of the G League Finals on Monday, according to Rylan Stiles.

Although the Thunder are anticipated to provide a return timetable in the ensuing months, Sarr's injury may have lingering effects on him throughout the 2024-25 season. Serving as a two-way player, Sarr divided his time between the NBA and G League this season and is consequently ineligible to participate in the Thunder's postseason journey.

