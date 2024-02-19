“As he should that dunk contest was a**": NBA fans rally behind Indiana crowd amid All-Star Jaylen Brown’s booing

Jaylen Brown, now in his eighth NBA season, is participating in his third NBA All-Star Game. However, his experience hasn't begun on a positive note.

Following a disappointing display at the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, the Boston Celtics' swingman faced a chorus of boos from the crowd during the Eastern Conference All-Stars introductions in Indianapolis.

The boos on Brown definitely captured the attention of social media and received varying reactions from fans watching the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

A spectator believes Brown's reception is justified, given his promotion of the dunk contest, only to deliver a performance that was deemed mediocre.

"As he should that dunk contest was a**," said @pacersgoat.

More fans share the same sentiments on Brown's treatment by the Indianapolis crowd and feel that he does not deserve to be in the NBA Dunk Contest finals with Mac McClung.

Some are quick to defend Brown on social media as well and see it puzzling just because of his performance at the dunk contest. Others share the same feeling, indicating that they should thank Brown as the only NBA All-Star participating in the competition.

According to Danny Dope, he feels that it is more that he is the league's most overpaid player than the slam dunk contest performance.

Celtics fans are also defending Brown in the comments and even indicated that he will have the last laugh once the team gets a championship this year.

Jaylen Brown's performance in the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Once again, the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, a highly anticipated event during the annual NBA All-Star Game, left fans disappointed. Jaylen Brown's dunk over 5-foot-3 streamer Kai Cenat, who was seated on a chair for his second dunk, earned a surprisingly modest score of 47.6, propelling the Celtics forward to the final round.

In the final, Brown dueled with defending champion Mac McClung, and his efforts were not enough to prevent the reigning titleholder and G Leaguer from going back-to-back.

Jaylen Brown aimed to bring back the excitement to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, reminiscent of the days when legends like Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins graced the event. It was a rare occurrence for a player to participate in both the All-Star Game and the dunk contest in the same year, a feat only achieved by Victor Oladipo in 2018.

Despite Jaylen Brown's impressive dunks, the crowd seemed more captivated by Mac McClung's performance. Brown's heartfelt tribute dunk to Terrence Clark earned him a respectable 48.6, followed by a solid 49.2 for his dunk over Donovan Mitchell.