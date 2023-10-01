"Bum is ring chasing now"- Bucks signing Cam Payne over Isaiah Thomas has NBA fans buzzing

Cam Payne is heading to the Milwaukee Bucks, as reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania. Payne has been a free agent since being waived by the San Antonio Spurs earlier this summer. Payne will operate as the backup guard behind recently acquired superstar Damian Lillard.

However, it doesn't appear that all NBA fans are happy with the Bucks' latest addition, as some would have preferred Isaiah Thomas be given the backup point guard role. As such, some fans took to social media to share their frustrations.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shortly after the Bucks acquired Lillard, Thomas jokingly offered his services as a backup guard, as the veteran ballhandler has been out of the league since the end of the 2021-22 season.

Expand Tweet

However, Payne brings a versatile skillset to the Bucks rotation and will fit into his role off the bench. Milwaukee has now filled all of its open roster spots, so it is unlikely to make any more moves before the start of the season.

The Bucks' addition of Payne came hot on the heels of the Celtics acquiring Jrue Holiday, who was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the package that landed Lillard in Milwaukee.

After Cam Payne's addition, Isaiah Thomas offered services to the Portland Trail Blazers

Following the Milwaukee Bucks' addition of Cam Payne, Isaiah Thomas quickly began offering his services to the Portland Trail Blazers. The former MVP candidate jokingly posted on social media that a veteran guard could help develop Portland's young talents.

Expand Tweet

"I like Portlands pieces for the future!!! A vet can help with those young guards fa shoooo," Thomas posted.

Portland recently acquired Malcolm Brogdon as part of the deal to send Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics. However, Brogdon is expected to be re-routed to a contending team before the February trade deadline. Perhaps that's why Thomas is also interested in coming off the bench for the rebuilding franchise, even if he is probably joking.

Portland now has multiple avenues to improve its roster. Yet, it would be wise for Joe Cronin to allow the Trail Blazers roster to develop slowly while leaning on some of the more experienced talent to help keep the team relatively competitive in the interim.