Jrue Holiday getting traded to Celtics just days after Blazers acquired him leaves NBA fans in shambles: "Time Lord gone damn"

As Damian Lillard landed on his new home with the Milwaukee Bucks, so did Jrue Holiday, as he is now part of the Boston Celtics. The Celtics will be adding even more defensive versatility to their roster alongside Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White and Al Horford.

The trade was originally reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, via X. Additionally, the trade involves Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2029 unprotected first-round pick.

A number of NBA fans voiced their reactions on X.

"Time Lord gone damn."

With the Milwaukee Bucks seeking an NBA championship following their acquisition of Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers, the Boston Celtics wanted to do the same.

After their acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards, the Celtics yet again bolstered their roster by landing Jrue Holiday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Boston was able to get the edge over other suitors with the trade package it offered to Portland.

With the start of the 2023-24 regular season drawing closer, this year's offseason has been filled with a lot of huge trade moves in the hope of winning it all.

What does Jrue Holiday bring to the Boston Celtics?

Despite the defensive presence that Robert Williams III brought to the Celtics, he has always been an injury-prone player.

After playing 61 games in his fourth NBA season, he followed it up with 35 games in the 2022-23 season. He had to finish recovering from his knee injury entering the season.

With that said, Jrue Holiday brings another defensive-minded player who is also capable of scoring the ball. Holiday has also proven himself to be reliable to stay healthy over the course of an 82-game season.

His defensive nature can be utilized alongside Tatum, Brown, Porzingis, White and Horford, who are all capable of applying on and off-ball pressure.

Besides his defense, Holiday is no slouch at the offensive end. In the three seasons that he played in Milwaukee, Jrue Holiday averaged 18.5 points per game (49.4% shooting, including 39.5% from 3-point range), 6.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

He was also one of the main factors why the Bucks were able to outlast the Phoenix Suns for the 2021 NBA championship. During that series, Holiday put up 16.7 ppg (36.1% shooting, including 31.4% from 3-point range), 9.3 apg and 6.2 rpg.