“I think I could be a 50-40-90 player” - Chet Holmgren says he wants to be an NBA champion, says he needs to improve his shooting

After a solid NCAA basketball season with the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Chet Holmgren is a top prospect in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he believes that he has room to improve to become an NBA champion.

During Holmgren's one season at Gonzaga, he showed plenty of ability on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. His one season with the Bulldogs helped secure him a spot as one of the top players in the draft.

While Chet Holmgren has established himself as one of the best players in college basketball over the past season, he believes he can become even better when he enters the NBA, especially as a shooter.

During the NBA Draft Lottery edition of NBA Today, Chet Holmgren spoke about the type of shooter he believes he will become in the NBA.

"My shooting. I feel like I'm already a high-level shooter from all parts of the floor, but at the end of the day, I feel like I have to take it up another notch; take it to another level. I think I could be a 50-40-90 player."

Fifty percent shooting from the floor, 40% from the three-point line, and 90% from the free-throw line would be impressive for Holmgren. Becoming a 50-40-90 player would put him among the elite shooters in NBA history, let alone in the NBA today.

If Holmgren's college performances are anything to go by, joining the 50-40-90 club will depend on his ability to improve from the free-throw line, as Holmgren shot 61-39-72 at Gonzaga.

Achieving membership in the 50-40-90 club would help Holmgren achieve his other career goal.

Chet Holmgren wants to be an NBA champion, and elite shooting could help him do it

Becoming an elite shooter could help Holmgren become an NBA champion.

As with many players in the NBA, Chet Holmgren has ambitions of becoming an NBA champion before his career. The former Gonzaga Bulldogs center wanted to become an NBA champion during his NBA Today appearance.

"I won't shoot for anything less than the highest. I've been winning throughout my career, and I want to be able to say that I won at every level, so winning an NBA championship is definitely my number one goal above anything else. Above any personal accolades or anything like that."

Being a practical free throw shooter is critical for leading a championship team, as missed free throws are points left off the board. Chet Holmgren wants to become an NBA champion in his career, so he will need to improve.

Holmgren's uniqueness will be an exciting factor in the NBA Draft.

With the NBA Draft lottery now complete, the teams at the top will need to decide if they believe Holmgren can join the 50-40-90 club and win an NBA championship.

