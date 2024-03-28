GloRilla schools Lakers fan Snoop Dogg with jump shot as iconic rappers collab for music video

LA Lakers fan and famed rapper Snoop Dogg recently hit the court with fellow rapper GloRilla for a collaboration as part of the latter's music video. The pair have been seen together on video in the past, with GloRilla famously saying that she never realized Snoop was that tall when they first met back in 2022. Since then, it seems as though the two have remained cool with one another.

While filming a recent music video, the pair turned up for the cameras. In another instance, GloRilla and Snoop are filmed at the rap legend's compound shooting on his private court.

The court in Snoop's house has been seen on video in the past, with the rapper inviting others to come and hoop with him. Now, however, in a pair of videos shared to social media, Snoop Dogg and GloRilla can be seen on his court, with GloRilla draining a three-pointer.

After the rapper drained the shot, spectators were seen cracking jokes at Snoop Dogg's expense as the man behind the camera says:

"Got you Snoop!"

The outfit worn by the legendary rapper matches the other one seen in the video footage of the two turning up for cameras as part of GloRilla's music video shoot. Check out both clips below:

Snoop Dogg's passion for basketball and the LA Lakers

Snoop Dogg has long been one of the LA Lakers' biggest celebrity super fans. Going all the way back to the early days of Kobe Bryant's career, the rapper has been an avid fan, sitting courtside in the Lakers' purple and gold.

On another occasion, photos captured Snoop Dogg courtside in a classic No. 8 Kobe Bryant jersey, making it clear that he's been an LA Lakers fan for years. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, when NBA games were played behind closed doors in the bubble without fans in attendance, Snoop Dogg attended virtually.

The rapper was seen virtually attending a number of games alongside fans, and celebrated the team's championship with a tattoo commemorating the occasion. Of course, like many NBA fans, Snoop Dogg has also shown that he has no problems speaking his mind when it comes to his beloved franchise.

Late in the season, after a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the rapper took to social media, criticizing the team for their poor three-point shooting.

"Troy Brown from the L.A. Lakers, if you don't get yo ass in the gym and start shooting them f***ing threes and making them... You done missed every three this series, cuz. Every one! Get yo ass in the gym and make them threes. ...

Get yo ass in the f***ing gym right now! Don't go to the club. Don't go to nothing - take yo ass to the gym and go shoot."

With the Lakers poised to compete in the Play-In Tournament, expect the rapper to be in attendance for some big games going forward.