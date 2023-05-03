“Probably doubling Steph” - Snoop Dogg’s predictions about LA Lakers’ Game 1 strategy were spot on 

Rapper Snoop Dogg predicted the ending to the LA Lakers' Game 1 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Snoop appeared on ESPN's First Take show, predicting that the Lakers would double Steph Curry and leave their other players open. Here's what the LA native said (via Sports Center on Twitter):

"[The Lakers] going to be probably doubling Steph and somebody else is going to be open. Jordan Poole, keep shooting. I like the way you've been missing brother."

The final possession with the Warriors down three was as Snoop Dogg predicted. Curry brought the ball up the court. The Lakers doubled him with Austin Reaves and Jarred Vanderbilt, leaving Jordan Poole open on the left wing. Poole attempted an ill-advised 28-footer and missed the potential game-tying shot despite having all the space.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Reactions to Jordan Poole's missed 28-footer with 9 seconds left



Barkley: "I don't like that shot at all."

Taylor Rooks: "He can't be serious!"

Haliburton: "I would have shot that too."

Frye: "That's why you here with us." 🤣

Reactions to Jordan Poole's missed 28-footer with 9 seconds leftBarkley: "I don't like that shot at all."Taylor Rooks: "He can't be serious!" Haliburton: "I would have shot that too."Frye: "That's why you here with us." 🤣https://t.co/VkDpnQQO8G

The Warriors also had 10 seconds left on the clock when he launched the deep ball. The Lakers gained possession in the final four seconds. Dennis Schroder laced two free throws to hand the team a 117-112 win as the Purple and Gold took away the Dubs' homecourt advantage.

However, Snoop Dogg's prediction was only spot on for the final play. Poole had a solid night otherwise. He shot 46.7%, the highest on the Warriors, going 6-of-10 from 3-point range to score 21 off the bench. It was a bounce-back outing for him after a dismal opening-round series against the Sacramento Kings.

Poole averaged 12.0 points per contest in that series, shooting a measly 33.8%, including 25.7% from deep.

LA Lakers' excellent defense helps them prevail against Golden State in Game 1

The LA Lakers displayed their dominance defensively against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1. The Lakers gave up 21 3-pointers but allowed the Dubs to shoot only 40.7% overall. They protected the paint efficiently, blocking 10 attempts on the night.

The Lakers also played disciplined basketball, as the Warriors made only six trips to the free-throw line. Jarred Vanderbilt and Dennis Schroder limited Steph Curry to 41.7% shooting, which was commendable, considering the form the two-time MVP was in entering this series.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis was the focal point of the LA Lakers' defense, brilliantly anchoring the team on that end. He had 23 rebounds and four blocks himself as he altered the Warriors' shot selection in the restricted area and limited them to only 24 paint points.

Davis also had an elite game offensively. The Lakers struggled early on, falling behind 2-10 after tip-off, but AD kept them afloat, tallying 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting. He had 23 points and 11 rebounds on 9-of-10 shooting in the first half alone as the Lakers took a one-point lead into the break.

The LA Lakers limited the Golden State Warriors to only 48 points in the second half, holding them to 38.8% shooting, including 34.8% from 3-point range in that period.

