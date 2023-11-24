"Grateful for this wonderful family" - Alex Rodriguez manifests gratitude for his loved ones in Thanksgiving picture

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez is relishing his ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves. In recent months, he has been regularly present at their games, cheering for his team from the sidelines. In light of Thanksgiving, A-Rod shared an Instagram story showcasing him enjoying the Timberwolves' game with his family on Thanksgiving night.

Rodriguez shared a picture where he was seated with his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, and his two daughters, Natasha and Ella. They were at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis to watch and support the Timberwolves as they faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Rodriguez captioned the image:

"Grateful for this wonderful family."

As A-Rod posted pictures with his family from the game night, he also congratulated the Timberwolves, who beat the 76ers 112-90.

The Yankees great is in a relationship with Canadian fitness coach Jaclyn Cordeiro. It has become a tradition for Cordeiro to join him for the games. On the eve of Thanksgiving, Rodriguez's daughters accompanied them, and all four sat together courtside, supporting A-Rod's T-Wolves.

A-Rod is making up for lost time with his daughters

For the first 10 years of his daughters' lives, Rodriguez was constantly on the road with the Yankees and the Texas Rangers. Moreover, after Rodriguez separated from his ex-wife, Cynthia, in 2008, his daughters needed to have him around.

He may not have been the most beloved player, but Alex Rodriguez's love and devotion to his girls are something to be appreciated. Hopefully, Ella and her father have come with the stipulation that the poker game is not a way out of hard times, even if you are one of the best third basemen ever to play.

Alex Rodriguez’s iconic career

Rodriguez had a magnificent MLB career. He had over 100 bWAR and has achieved what most players don't, like 600 home runs and 2,000 RBI.

He may not be selected into the Hall of Fame due to his controversies as a player, but his numbers put him among the best.