"I see why LeBron left him": Dwyane Wade catches flak from NBA fans after revealing how high he and Gabrielle Union got on 4/20 

A few days ago, people celebrated 4/20 in their ways. Former NBA star Dwyane Wade celebrated the day by getting high with his wife, Gabrielle Union. The two posted photos on Instagram and fans did not hold back in the comments.

The photo shared by the former Miami Heat showed that they had a blast smoking up together. So much so that when they came across a giraffe statue, it looked like the real thing.

However, a few fans shared how they felt about the three-time champion's 4/20 escapades. Here are some of what the fans had to say.

"I see why LeBron left him," one fan said.

But there are a few who didn't mind and were just happy that Wade and Union were happy doing things together.

"Being high with you girl be funny as hell sometimes fr," one fan commented.

Wade has been retired for a couple of years and it looks like he's having a blast even if he's away from basketball.

Dwyane Wade has a cannabis brand that he launched in 2023

Wade is no stranger to weed as he's developed his cannabis brand, "Hall Of Flame." The former All-Star partnered with Jeeter, a California-based cannabis brand, which helped start his career in being involved with cannabis.

"Commemorating Wade’s 16-year memorable basketball career, and his induction to the Hall of Fame, Jeeter is proud to present the limited edition 'Hall of Flame' boutique drop," the website stated. "This exclusive collaboration includes 3 Jeeter baby cannons, featuring 3 exclusive strains hand selected by Wade himself."

Two years before, he collaborated with Jeeter and had a partnership with the brand. They made a limited-edition cannabis line that has 3 exclusive strains. It also features the former star's photographic memoir called "Dwyane." According to Forbes, each preroll pack had a copy of the memoir.

Former Wade teammate launched his own cannabis brand

Udonis Haslem, Wade's longtime teammate, took the chance to launch his cannabis brand. During 4/20, Haslem revealed his brand, "40 OG." The former Heat player posted a video about it on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Haslem partnered with The Flowery, a Miami-based cannabis brand.

