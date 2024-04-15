“Shout out to Porsche baby”: Dwyane Wade cruises Miami in $198,850 Four-Wheel drive

Dwyane Wade was happy to showcase his $198,850 Porsche 911 Turbo on social media. The former Miami Heat legend spent his Sunday cruising around the city in his toy and didn't miss a beat to educate the masses on pronouncing the brand's name. Wade's Porsche was all black and fresh off a cleanup. He was seen as the proud owner of the car wearing a loose-fit black tee with a cap and sunglasses completing his look.

Taking to Instagram stories, Wade captioned the clip, "It's Porsche, not Pors" and also showed some love to the car makers.

"Shout out to Porsche baby"

Dwyane Wade showed off his black Porsche 911 Turbo on social media

The Porsche 911 Turbo is ranked No. 4 in the world in luxury sports cars. The price of the 2024 model of the 911 Turbo / Turbo S starts at $198,850 and goes up to $244,850 depending on the options one would want to add to the car.

As far as performance goes, the sleek automobile hits 0-60 in 2.2 seconds and covers a quarter mile in just 9.9 seconds. Trust Wade to enjoy retirement by living his life in the fast lane, and this Porsche just adds to the exquisite collection of cars he boasts of.

Dwyane Wade has a pretty luxurious car collection

The Porsche 911 Turbo joins some of the fancy and plush cars Dwyane Wade has collected over the years. A Cadillac Escalade EXT, a Hummer H2, a Mercedes SLR McLaren, the McLaren 570S, and the Porsche 911 GT2 RS are some of the listed ones in his garage.

The Collection, a Florida-based car dealership, gifted the 3x NBA champion a $799,000 McLaren on his birthday. He also owns another McLaren MP4-12C he bought himself for his 31st birthday, so he has two of the same McLarens. In 2022, Wade treated himself to a brand-new Mercedes-Maybach S 580 a week after his birthday.

His wife Gabrielle Union knows about his love for cars and surprised him with a 1974 Ford Bronco for Father’s Day in 2020. The following year, she gifted him a white 1988 Mercedes-Benz SL.

Dwyane Wade has always been a household name for his sense of style, and that's pretty much how he picks his cars — swanky, luxurious, and fast. Only time will tell which his next car will be, and in all fairness, another Porsche shouldn't come as a surprise.