Dwyane Wade continues to flaunt with his new $13,000 Cartier

After retiring from the NBA, Dwyane Wade now attracts attention by attending fashion and business events or sharing images of his personal life and his life with his wife, Gabrielle Union. This time, the NBA legend and Hall of Famer has stolen the spotlight with his outfit.

Wade took to social media and flexed his Cartier watch. It appears that his watch is worth a lot of money, as it costs $13,000, according to the official website of Cartier.

The Miami Heat legend was in Miami on Friday for the Heat's (12-10) game vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9). The Cavs rallied past their opponents (111-99) and extended their winning streak to three games.

Dwyane Wade still believes he should have been named NBA MVP in 2009

Dwyane Wade retired as one of the best combo guards in the NBA. Spending the majority of his career with the Miami Heat, he claimed three NBA championships (2006, 2012, 2013), while he appeared in the NBA Finals five times (2006, 2010-2014).

The Hall of Famer guard, who became an All-Star 13 times, never won the regular-season MVP but was named the Finals MVP in 2006.

Still, Dwyane Wade believes he should have been named an MVP in his career, and especially in the 2008-09 season.

"In 2008-2009, it [the MVP trophy] had my name on it, but it don’t got my name on it, I’ll just leave it at that. 'No, I ain’t over it. You see the look on my face!" he told his wife on an Instagram Live back in 2018, via Basketball Network.

In 2009, Dwyane Wade had averages of 30.2 ppg (league-best) and 7.5 apg (career-high), but finished third in the voting, behind the late Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, who eventually claimed the award. James has won the regular-season MVP award four times in his career.

As for his time with the Heat, Dwyane Wade has nothing but love for the entire Miami organization, which considers him a franchise legend.

"It’s exactly where I want it to be. I don’t want anymore from the relationship than what we have now. I show up, I support. Whether I’m supporting in interviews, whether I’m supporting in what I post, whether I’m supporting sitting courtside," Wade told the Miami Herald in the summer.

"As long as Spo is there, I’m going to show up and support, so forth and so on. So the relationship is exactly where I need it to be and where I want it to be, where it’s nothing that we need from each other. I just show up as myself and I love on everybody, they love on me and then I get out of there. I’m out."

Wade spent 14 of his 16 years with the Heat and retired in 2019 as a three-time NBA champion and 13-time All-Star.