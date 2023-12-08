Miami Heat Injury Report (Dec. 9): Latest update on Tyler Herro and Haywood Highsmith's availability

The Miami Heat will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in their next game Thursday and they wait for players such as Tyler Herro and Haywood Highsmith to make a return from their injuries. The game will be played at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, and is slated for a 8 p.m. Eastern Time start.

The game will be broadcast live on TV by Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Ohio. Both telecasts can also be viewed by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

According to the Heat's updated injury report, they have a total of six players on the list. Bam Adebayo is the biggest name of all six and is marked as out with a hip injury.

Duncan Robinson and RJ Hampton are listed as probable and should be game-time decisions.

Haywood Highsmith is ruled out against the Cavs as he still needs time to recover from his back injury. Tyler Herro should be back soon but not in this game. Dru Smith rounds up the injured list, as he is expected to miss the rest of the season while rehabilitating from his knee injury.

Miami Heat's Orlando Robinson filling in the shoes of Bam Adebayo

In their most recent game against the Toronto Raptors, the Miami Heat got a112-103 win to improve their record to 12-9. Caleb Martin led the team with 24 points, while Duncan Robinson had 21.

After the game, coach Erik Spoelstra gave Orlando Robinson his flowers. Robinson manned the center position and had 15 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

"Orlando, he makes you absolutely respect his fortitude and his grit," Spoelstra said. "He is relentless with his work, with his approach, with his commitment to earn trust from everybody. And he does it with a competitive spirit.

For the 2023-24 season, Robinson has played in seven games in the 2023-24 season and has started two of them. He averages 8.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. The second-year big man has shown significant and consistent improvement since he joined the Heat.

"He gets better each month," Spoelstra said. "And you saw that tonight. He had a lot of big plays: the rebounding down the stretch, his defensive detail work was really good."

After their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat will have back-to-back games against the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 11 and 13.