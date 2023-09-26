Tyler Herro posts cryptic story captioned “get your popcorn ready” sparking speculation over blockbuster Damian Lillard trade 

Tyler Herro has sent fans into a tailspin after some of his recent social media activity. The former Sixth Man of the Year posted a photo that indicates something big could be right around the corner.

All offseason, Tyler Herro has been connected to the biggest story in the NBA. That being the Damain Lillard trade saga. When the Portland Trail Blazers star reuqested a trade, the Miami Heat were named as his only desirable destination.

As a promising young talent, Herro is Miami's best trade chip in a Lillard deal. That is why his Instagram activity has fans questioning what is going on. Herro recently put a picture of himself on his story with the caption "get your popcorn ready."

The meaning behind this post could be multiple things. He could just be trolling fans and creating hysteria. However, there is also the chance it means a deal is close. As the start of training camp gets closer, new developments regarding a Lillard trade continue to surface.

Multiple teams interested in trading for Tyler Herro

Part of why a Damian Lillard trade hasn't happened yet is because of the Blazers' high asking price. They also have minimal interest in Tyler Herro due to their young prospects being guards.

If the Miami Heat are going to pull off this blockbuster trade, it's clear multiple teams will be needed. In terms of re-routing Herro, recent reports suggest there are an array of teams who are looking to acquire him.

In his latest reporting on a possible Lillard deal, Jake Fischer cited the Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets as teams interested in Herro:

"Keep an eye on Utah playing a potential role in a three- or four-team outcome of these Lillard conversations. If Portland ultimately does business with Miami, the Jazz — as well as the Bulls, Hornets and Nets — are considered a team interested in landing Tyler Herro from the Heat, sources said."

Herro, 23, is coming of his second 20+ point-per-game season. He also averaged career-highs in rebounds (5.4), assists (4.2) and steals last season. Herro is under contract long-term as he is getting ready to start a four-year, $120 million deal.

Playing alongside Jimmy Butler in Miami, Herro has proven he has the potential to be a high-scoring guard in the NBA. For teams like Utah and Brooklyn, he could be a foundational piece for the next phase of the franchises. They are also teams to watch in this saga as they have a war chest of assets following all their star trades last year.