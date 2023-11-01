Gabrielle Union shares cinematic Moon shot in response to Samsung haters

Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, recently picked a side in the long-standing Apple vs. Samsung debate. The rivalry between the two phone manufacturers has been an ongoing topic of debate among consumers around the world. While showing off the Samsung camera, Gabrielle Union declared her allegiance.

While it is unclear which Samsung phone Gabrielle Union has, what can't be denied is the superb quality of the camera. Although many phones are unable to capture details on far-off objects such as the Moon, Samsung's 'space zoom' feature allows users to photograph the night sky.

Initially, when Samsung rolled out the feature, there were accusations made that the company was faking the Moon photos used in advertisements. Since then, more and more users have posted their pictures of the Moon shot on Samsung phones, proving they have the capabilities advertised to consumers.

In a post that was made on Gabrielle Union's Instagram story, who is the wife of Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, she defended her phone. As she wrote:

"Y'all hate on my Samsung but the photos. The picture quality"

@GabUnion - Instagram story post

Union then followed up the post with another one to stave off critics, posting a zoomed-in close-up shot of the Moon from her Samsung phone.

@GabUnion - Instagram story post

When the 'Apple vs Samsung' debate divided the NBA after Gabrielle Union's post

As Gabrielle Union indicated in her Instagram post, there seems to be a negative stigma attached to Samsung phones. While the newer models of the devices feature state-of-the-art cameras to capture the night sky, the one big difference comes in group chats.

iPhone users can message in group chats with one another, and all of the incoming message bubbles display blue. If one person in the group has an Android phone, however, everybody's text message bubbles display as green.

While this may not sound like a big deal to some, it was a big point of contention with the Cleveland Cavaliers. When Jarrett Allen joined the team, he wasn't allowed to be part of the team's group chat because he had an Android phone.

Given that his teammates all had iPhones, they didn't want to let Allen in the group chat until he joined Team iPhone. Speaking in an interview with Fadeaway World, he opened up on the hate he got, much like Gabrielle Union seemingly has:

“I actually had to get an iPhone. I have an Android and an iPhone… the team wouldn’t let me in the group text. They wanted all blue messages.”

With LeBron James on Team Samsung alongside Union, it's clear that Team Samsung has some big names in the enduring battle of the smartphones.