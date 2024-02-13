"You killed this bay": Gabrielle Union raves over husband Dwyane Wade's chic Versace shade collection

Dwyane Wade's new Versace shade collection had his wife Gabrielle Union in awe as the actress took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the latest bit of eyewear from the luxe brand.

That comes following the Hall of Famer fronting the new campaign for Versace. Union shared a look by rocking one of the shades on Instagram right out of the collection and had a crisp caption to go with it.

Dressed in a black sleeveless dress, Union was seen wearing a pair of Versace's with a transparent lens and wrote in her stories:

"In my Versace shades, you killed this bay"

Gabrielle Union was all praise for Dwyane Wade's new Versace collection

Last month, Wade launched his second eyewear collection with the brand, and in Feb. 2023, he debuted his first collection.

The latest campaign saw Wade being asked to build a personal profile by picking items closest to him and sharing the stories behind them. According to THR, the three-time NBA champion selected his first championship ring, a camera and a picture of his daughter Kaaviya.

The former Miami Heat legend has enough love coming from his wife who was left amazed with his latest eyewear collection.

Dwyane Wade proud to launch a "personal and meaningful" eyewear collection with Versace

Dwayne Wade released a statement sharing his excitement about being associated with Versace. He told the Versace website that he's proud to introduce his second eyewear collection with the marquee brand

"I am proud to be part of the Versace family, and I am excited to launch my second eyewear collection with a campaign that’s personal and meaningful.

"Completing your look is all about the details and the new collection reinforces the importance of eyewear as an outfit’s finishing touch."

Wade promoted the new Men's collection, featuring three styles in black and blue. Much like other NBA bigs in Magic Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal, he has forayed into business ventures and become successful at it. His post-NBA career also saw him become a minority owner of the Utah Jazz.

Dwyane Wade spent 16 years in the league and retired as a three-time NBA champion, a Finals MVP (2006), a 13x All-Star, the scoring champion in 2009 and an Olympic Gold medalist with Team USA in 2008.

As a tribute to their legendary player with a decorated run with the franchise, the Heat have retired his No.3 jersey and announced that Dwyane Wade will have his statue outside the Kaseya Center.

