IN PHOTOS: Dwyane Wade scores more style points as he launches his second Versace eyewear collection 

Since retiring from basketball, Dwyane Wade is often seen attending fashion events with his wife, Gabrielle Union. He has also become a brand ambassador for Versace and recently launched his second eyewear collection with the brand.

On Monday, Donatella Versace took to her Instagram account and posted a video to announce the launch of Wade's second collection.

"Versace is about believing in yourself. Always. The Versace Eyewear Campaign starring Dwyane Wade is out today. We’re so excited to show the world what dreams became reality on set!" she wrote.

In the video, Wade prepares for his photoshoot and talks about his NBA journey and what it takes to reach the top.

"I got here believing in myself. I got here being a little stubborn. I got here through hard work. I got here through the community of people that has been put around me to help me get here. My day-to-day was a dream that became a reality," Wade says in the video.

"If this is something you want to do, something that you believe in, get obsessed about it. Give everything you have to it. Don't cheat yourself."

A year ago, in February 2023, Dwyane Wade debuted his first Versace eyewear collection.

Dwyane Wade says he is proud of being part of Versace

The NBA Hall of Famer and Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade released a statement and shared his excitement about being part of Versace. He said he was proud of launching his second eyewear collection with the brand.

"I am proud to be part of the Versace family, and I am excited to launch my second eyewear collection with a campaign that’s personal and meaningful. Completing your look is all about the details and the new collection reinforces the importance of eyewear as an outfit’s finishing touch," Wade told Versace website.

Wade promoted the new Men's collection, which features three styles in black and blue.

Since retirement, Dwyane Wade has become a successful businessman, brand ambassador and an owner of an NBA team, as he is a minority owner of the Utah Jazz. Now, he has become a model for Versace.

Wade spent 16 years in the NBA and retired as a three-time NBA champion, a Finals MVP (2006), a 13-time All-Star, the scoring champion in 2009 and an Olympic Gold medalist with Team USA in 2008.

The Miami Heat have retired his No.3 jersey and recently announced that Wade will have his own statue outside Kaseya Center.

