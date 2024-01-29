Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | January 29, 2024

The NBA schedule for January 29 contains a 12-game slate, including an interesting battle between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets. This is the second meeting between the two; the Jazz won the first game, 125-108.

The Utah Jazz are coming off back-to-back wins against the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets. They hope to convert the momentum into a winning streak and improve their record of 24-23.

On the other side, the Brooklyn Nets are coming off a win over the Houston Rockets, which snapped a three-game losing streak. They hold a record of 18-27 and are placed 11th in the NBA Eastern Conference.

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets matchup happens at the Barclays Center on Monday, January 29. For those who want to catch the action on television, the broadcasts of YES and KJZZ start at 7:30 p.m. ET. NBA League Pass and FuboTV are options for those who prefer online live streaming.

Moneyline: Jazz (+105) vs Nets (-115)

Spread: Jazz +1.0 (-110) vs -1.0 Nets (-110)

Total (O/U): Jazz (u234.0) vs Nets (o234.0)

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview

The Brooklyn Nets have five players on the injured list. Ben Simmons and Cam Johnson have been elevated to 'probable' status and will be evaluated hours before the game. Dorian Finney-Smith, Dariq Whitehead, and Day'Ron Sharpe have all been pulled from the upcoming game due to injuries.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have a clean bill of health and all of their players are available to play against the Nets.

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted lineups

The Utah Jazz should go with their usual starting lineup with Collin Sexton and Kris Dunn at the backcourt while Jordan Clarkson is the first guard off the bench. John Collins, Simone Fontecchio and Lauri Markkanen round up the starting five.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Cam Thomas round out the Nets' starting lineup, with Nic Claxton at center. If Dorian Finney-Smith or Cam Johnson are still out, Royce O'Neale may be promoted to starter status, joining Mikal Bridges as the team's starting forwards.

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets: Betting tips

Jordan Clarkson has been the Utah Jazz's most potent scorer off the bench and he is given an NBA prop of 19.5 points. The former NBA Sixth-Man of the Year awardee has not played over the last three games. Coming off the bench, it is risky to put him over.

22.5 points is the NBA prop given to Nets top scorer Mikal Bridges. He has gone over only once in the last three games so that means putting him over is quite a risk.

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction

The spread of 1.0 points means that the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets matchup will be close. The Jazz, with a more intact roster, should take this win and the spread should easily be covered. The total should go under, like most of their matchups in history.

