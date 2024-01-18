6 seasons before Lakers rumors, Collin Sexton made impassionate LeBron James free agency pitch at NBA Draft 2018

As the NBA trade deadline gets closer, Collin Sexton has seen his name start to pop up in rumors. One of the teams linked to him has brought a callback to something he said the night he was drafted.

Sexton, now with the Utah Jazz, is garnering interest leading up to the February 8th deadline. Among the teams that have reportedly checked in on him is the LA Lakers. This opens the door for him to possibly get to play alongside LeBron James, something he pitched on draft night 2018.

As Collin Sexton was getting drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron was getting ready to test free agency. After being selected eighth overall, the young guard was asked to make his pitch to keep the superstar forward with the franchise.

"Man LeBron let's do it," Sexton said. "I see you need a few pieces, let's do it, let's go back to the finals."

In the end, Sexton's speech would not be enough to keep LeBron with his hometwon franchise. He'd eventually go on to ink a deal with the LA Lakers as a free agent.

After being taken in the lottery, Collin Sexton play for the Cavs for four seasons. During the 2022 offseason, he was traded to the Utah Jazz as part of the deal that sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland.

Collin Sexton among multiple point guards the LA Lakers are interested in

Over the summer, the LA lakers had what many considered a strong offseason. However, things have not worked out how they might have hoped. As we pass the halfway point in the season, the Lakers are 10th in the Western Conference with a 21-21 record.

Similar to last year, the Lakers are exploring possible upgrades to try and turn their season around. Along with Collin Sexton, Tyus Jones of the Washington Wizards is another player LA has reportedly expressed interest in.

One thing worth noting is that Sexton and LeBron James are both represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. This season, the 25-year-old guard is averaging 16.9 points and 3.9 assists while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.

Looking at his contract, Sexton would be far from a rental for the Lakers if acquired. He is only in the second year of a four-year deal he signed in a sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz. After this season, Sexton will make $18 million in 2025 and 2026.

As a more offensive-minded guard, Sexton makes sense for the Lakers. He is always looking to score, which could help take pressure off LeBron and Anthony Davis. Sexton is also an extremely hard worker on the defensive end, something the Lakers need in the backcourt.

The contract might be a bit pricy for LA, but Sexton might be a player worth taking a flier on at the deadline.

