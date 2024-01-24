Gabrielle Union drops one-word reaction to hubby Dwyane Wade's Oscar nom for "The Barber of Little Rock"

Dwyane Wade, who had an incredible 17-year NBA career, is an executive producer of the short film, "The Barber of Little Rock," which was recently nominated for an Oscar in the "Documentary Short Film" category. Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, shared the nomination on her Instagram story with a one-word caption, "Congrats!"

The short documentary details the story of Arlo Washington, a barber from Little Rock, Arkansas. Washington established The People Trust, a nonprofit community bank that helps underserved residents in his area achieve financial stability.

"The Barber of Little Rock" was originally screened at the Indy Shorts International Film Festival in Indiana. Then, it was also shown at DOC NYC and the Woodstock Film Festival in New York, as per Deadline's Matthew Carey.

The short documentary can be viewed on The New Yorker's YouTube channel for free. It was directed by John Hoffman and Christine Turner. Other nominees included "Island in Between" and "The Last Repair Shop."

Dwyane Wade talked about the importance of telling Arlo Washington's story in "The Barber of Little Rock"

Following an incredible NBA career, Dwyane Wade has showcased his diverse talents post-basketball life. The Miami Heat legend talked about the importance of Arlo Washington's story. He also stated that it was an honor to tell his story, as per Deadline's Matthew Carey.

"We had one barbershop, we had a library, and we didn't have much," Wade said. "And so it was very similar. And to be able to listen to Arlo's story and to understand that you need someone in the community that people trust — no pun on People Trust — but really it's about who people trust and he's living it.

"He's there with them. He's boots on the ground," Wade added. "He's not talking from the penthouse; he's in the community. I'm the lucky one here in that I was able to be a part of this and hopefully highlight it in even a bigger way than it already was going to be."

Wade was able to relate to Washington's struggles and the clear vision that he had in a community that experienced fair financial stability, regardless of one's race. To this day, people still need a symbol or an outlet of hope to follow or cling to, which the three-time NBA champion sought when he was growing up.

To be a part of the group that told Arlo Washington's story is an achievement that Dwyane Wade cherishes at the same level as all of his accomplishments from playing professional basketball.

He also hopes that the message and significance of the short documentary are respected and given the proper attention that they deserve.

