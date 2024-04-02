In Photos: Dwyane Wade shares sneak peek of wife Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia in luxe family getaway

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union enjoyed a luxury family getaway with their daughter Kaavia and took to Instagram to share snapshots of their good time.

In one of the frames, the former Miami Heat legend kept it simple with a loose-fit orange shirt, while Union rocked a simple burgundy dress. Kaaviya threw the peace sign as the trio posed for a wholesome picture. The other images included Kaaviya eating some Kinder Joy, much to fans' amusement.

You can view the pictures below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The NBA power couple first met when they were paired to co-host a Super Bowl party in 2007. According to Union, who had divorced former NFL star Chris Howard a year earlier, the party didn’t lead to anything with the 3x NBA champion, who was in the middle of the breakup of his first marriage.

However, fast forward a few years later, they announced their engagement in 2013 and tied the knot a year later.

"I found someone cool": Gabrielle Union revealed what she saw in Dwyane Wade

In one of her previous interviews, Gabrielle Union revealed how she felt about Dwyane Wade initially. According to Today:

"When I met Dwyane, his resume looked like crap: athlete, going through a divorce, nine years younger than me. None of that screamed, 'Let's have a lasting relationship.'"

However, she decided to give dating one more try.

"Then, after I had a heart-crushing breakup with yet another immature jerk, I thought, ‘It can’t be any worse if I date a fetus. Let’s just see what happens.' "

As she got to know him, she began to see his real self.

Turned out he’d been on his own since he was 15. He had the wisdom that comes with facing an insane amount of adversity. He’s sweet, funny, honest about his shortcomings. When I put my preconceived notions to the side, I found someone cool.”

The two have gone strong since and while there have been rough waters in the relationship, both Wade and Union have been one of those couples who have seen it all and have managed to keep their bond going strong.

'The Truth Be Told' star and Wade have been together for well over a decade now. They now share a child and remain solid to this date.

Dwyane Wade retired as a 3x NBA champion, an NBA Finals MVP, 13x NBA All-Star, a Hall of Famer, and was a part of the NBA 75 anniversary team. His jersey was retired by the Miami Heat earlier. Furthermore, he will soon be honored with a bronze statue outside the Kaseya Center in the fall of 2024.