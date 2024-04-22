Is Tyrese Maxey playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest on 76ers All-Star's status for Game 2 (April 22)

As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for Game 2 against the New York Knicks, Tyrese Maxey's status was up in the air. Following a strong showing over the weekend, the All-Star guard earlier found himself on the injury report.

Per the latest injury report, Maxey is upgraded to available after being listed as questionable due to an illness. His status was cleared minutes away from start of game as Sixers guard was a gametime decision.

Tyrese Maxey has stepped up in a big way for the Sixers this season and carried his strong play into the postseason. In Game 1, he finished with a team-high 33 points and four assists on 53.8% shooting.

Along with providing a big scoring punch, Maxey also provided a lift on the other end. He did his part in making life tough for Jalen Brunson on offense. With Maxey as his primary defender in Game 1, Brunson scored just four points on 1-for-6 shooting.

The Sixers and Knicks will do battle again in Madison Sqaure Garden Monday for Game 2. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will air on TNT.

Tyrese Maxey not present for Philadealphia 76ers Game 2 shootaround

As the Philadelphia 76ers gear up for their second matchup with the New York Knicks, further updates have come out regarding Tyrese Maxey. Not long after he was put on the injury report, the young guard was not at the team's shootaroud Monday morning.

Even though Maxey was absent from shootaround, it doesn't mean he won't be in the lineup for Game 2. As he's dealing with an illness, the Sixers are likely giving him more time to rest. Maxey likely won't be seen until it's time for him to begin his individual pre-game work on the floor.

It goes without saying what not having Maxey would mean for the Sixers. As the team's lead guard, he's expected to lead the charge on offensive alongside Joel Embiid. If he's unable to play, they will be without a lot of firepower as they attempt to even the series.

Seeing how important this game is, it's unlikely Tyrese Maxey sits out against the Knicks. He understands how crucial he is to the Sixers' success and won't leave his teammates hanging on such a big stage. Nevertheless, the team doesn't have to make a final decision until closer to tip-off.

In case Maxey is unable to overcome his illness, Nick Nurse will have a decision to make regarding his starting lineup. He could start Nic Batum and deploy a jumbo-sized lineup or go for fit with Buddy Hield.

