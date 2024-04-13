If his social media activity tells us something, it's that LA Lakers star LeBron James is one of the biggest hip-hop fans in the world. He often posts clips of himself singing along to or working out with rap music blaring in the background and the latest track to get his attention is the leaked Drake song allegedly dissing Kendrick Lamar.

Many who are aware of the beef that is going on between several rap artists have been waiting for a Drake response to the apparent diss tracks targeting the Canadian artist.

Now that Drake's return salvo has been leaked, many are going wild, including LeBron James. The NBA star sent out an emoji-filled tweet and while he didn't directly reference Drake, many understood what it was for.

Of course, fans who saw the tweet didn't just look at it and move on. They also had to share their reactions.

Twitter user @daybunoo said, "Kendrick gotta link up with Jordan now." Referring to Drake's rival Kendrick Lamar and LeBron's perpetual GOAT convo rival Michael Jordan.

Another user named @justtruth001 took this opportunity to somehow make it about MJ and LeBron as they said, "This is why MJ better than you."

"Goat James you're team Drake," @BrOntoLA23 said, assuming that the Lakers star has chosen a side.

Several Twitter users also used this to add to the ever-growing list of puns using LeBron James' name as @Kurrco replied "LeInstigator."

@Kurrco was not the only one who made a name pun though as @30GotNext tweeted, "LeWannabeincluded."

LeBron James and Drake have a friendly relationship

LeBron James tweeting his emoji-filled response to the diss track by Drake might not be an indication of where his allegiances lie. In fact, the four-time champ might not even have to pick a side. After all, he also enjoys the occasional Kendrick Lamar from time to time.

The tweet from LeBron might simply be showing support for the work of a friend.

The two have a very good relationship. They have been seen hanging out together on multiple occasions and are even business partners.

LeBron has also been seen at Drake concerts before and in one instance, King James even got up on stage to jam with both the Canadian rapper and Travis Scott as they entertained the crowd with his track Sicko Mode.

Another instance between Drake and LeBron James was when the rap artist walked out of the tunnel at Crypto Arena to a throng of adoring fans with both LeBron and his son Bronny James walking behind him.