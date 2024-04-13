Watch: Savannah James beams with joy at daughter Zhuri James' volleyball game

The children of LeBron James and Savannah James might have inherited the athletic gene from their father. All you need to do is look at what their sons, Bronny and Bryce, can do on the court. However, their sons aren't the only athletes in the family, as their daughter seems to also be displaying her talent.

No, it isn't scoring baskets that their daughter Zhuri does. She plays an entirely different sport, which is volleyball. That isn't to say she cannot or does not play the same sport that her father and brothers do. It just seems like she could carve a future as a volleyball star based on Savannah James' Instagram story on Saturday.

That's right, Savannah can show off more than just her husband or her sons playing hoops. She can also proudly flex her daughter's athletic talents. Here is her latest Instagram story showing a clip of her daughter serving the ball:

Savannah's IG story

It is unclear if this game is for school or a different tournament, but one thing that can certainly be seen is that Zhuri James has some potential with how she served the ball.

It is unclear if this game is for school or a different tournament, but one thing that can certainly be seen is that Zhuri James has some potential with how she served the ball.

Savannah James supports project to provide maternal care

LA Lakers star LeBron James has always been heavily involved in projects that positively impact the community. Perhaps the biggest example of this is the LeBron James Family Foundation and the "I Promise" school in LeBron's hometown of Akron, Ohio.

It seems that using his platform to impact his community positively isn't just a LeBron thing. Savannah James is also ready to do her part, as evidenced by her latest project, which she has promoted on her Instagram account.

In the post that Savannah shared, it was mentioned that America is suffering from a "birth care crisis" due to the high maternal mortality rate. This is why she is supporting a project called "birthFUND," which aims to help mothers and their families receive access to reliable maternal healthcare.

According to the birthFUND website, Savannah isn't the only woman from the NBA family to support the project. Ayesha Curry, the wife of four-time Golden State Warriors champion Steph Curry, is also among the founding members.

The two are joined by a plethora of other household names, such as tennis superstar Serena Williams, fashion models Karlie Kloss and Ashley Graham, former Destiny's Child member turned solo artist Kelly Rowland, as well as the power couple Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend.