"I see a divorce coming": LeBron James' wife Savannah James fuels fan frenzy with BTS glimpse from new podcast project

Savannah James, the wife of , is dipping her feet into the world of podcasting. As many anticipate the first episode to drop on April 30, a few glimpses of what the show will be about have already surfaced, sparking different opinions among fans on social media.

The preview video shows Savannah James and co-host April McDaniel, the founder of Crown + Conquer, hanging out together. Seeing the two women having fun with each other left different tastes for those who saw the video after Savannah got a sexy look.

Many are reacting that this is going to change the marriage of LeBron James and Savannah.

"Yea Lebron better hold on tight. Attention one hell of a drug and shorty about to be outta there," said @dontfollowmeka.

"I see a divorce coming," said @kingstevieb93.

Fans react differently on Savannah and April's preview video of 'Everybody's Crazy'

Another commenter named black88apple sees that the negativity in the comment section is wild and that is why dating in the modern world is messed up.

"True example of why women are struggling to date. Apparently, men want women to shut up and stay in the closet," said the Instagram account.

One fan even sees that April McDaniel is a bad influence on Savannah James while another sees similarities with what happened between Jada Pinkett and Will Smith.

"Who the one who walk off sheogonna have a bad influence on Mrs. James," comments iamsmoovesinatra.

"Poor Lebron. She had one job. food and beverage it's not just enough. Choose wisely fellas," said shabanga1.

"The worst that can happen is if he goes through what Will has been through with Jada. It seems role model or corny n***** have been getting aired out lately," war_with_gods said.

More reactions on the preview of Everybody's Crazy podcast

Who is April McDaniels, Savannah James' co-host at Everybody's Crazy

With the launch of Savannah James' podcast on April 30th, fans are familiar with LeBron James' wife but are curious to know who co-host April McDaniels is. Having networked with important personalities, Mrs. James seems to be hanging out well with McDaniels.

Savannah James is an entrepreneur who owns the creative agency Crown + Conquer. Her background is creating different experiences for brands that she has been working on, like Adidas and Spotify.

McDaniels is a single mom who had to raise her two children after becoming a widow at 33 years old. This inspiring story of how she started her company was featured in the Adele song 'Hold On'.