LeBron James and Savannah James' strained facial expressions at USC game has fans blaming Jeanie Buss interaction: "Thinking about that video"

LeBron James and his wife Savannah James and their daughter Zhuri were at the Galen Center yesterday to watch Bronny James play basketball. The younger James’ USC Trojans hosted the Arizona Wildcats in an action-packed encounter that lived up to the hype. While the end-to-end battle occurred on the court, some eyes were still focused on the LA Lakers superstar.

Many were quick to note Savannah’s somewhat distant treatment of the four-time NBA MVP based on a photo going around social media. Basketball fans promptly pointed out that on Friday, James was seemingly fawned over by Linda Rambis and Jeanie Buss. It became a viral video and was suspected by most fans as the reason for what could be a strain between the couple.

Fans on Twitter (formerly X) reacted to a photo of LeBron James’ wife Savannah James looking pensively at something during the USC-Arizona matchup:

“Savanna looks like she’s still thinking about that video.”

On Friday, “King James” sat out as the Lakers hosted Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. He spent most of his time cheering on his teammates while also helping coach Darvin Ham during timeouts. James, however, also met with team governor Jeanie Buss and executive Linda Rambis.

James sat between the two in a clip that created quite a stir on social media:

The comments could be simple overreactions to the photo of a somewhat strained tension between LeBron James and Savannah James. There could also be something simmering between them. But, whatever it is, they’ll likely keep it to themselves.

LeBron James will be on the court for Sunday’s showdown between Lakers and Timberwolves

The LA Lakers cap off a six-game homestand with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. LeBron James, who has been a staple in the injury report, has been upgraded to available. He was closely monitored by the training staff as he warmed up before he was cleared to play.

A win today by the 35-30 Lakers will move them closer to a potential guaranteed spot. They are trying to chase down the Phoenix Suns (37-27) for that final postseason berth. LA is only 2.5 games behind Phoenix for that spot.

The Lakers have been adamant that they don’t mind having to fight for a postseason ticket from the play-in tournament. But with James battling a foot injury, the team would unquestionably prefer the least amount of games to make the playoffs.

On Sunday, Savannah James will be sure LeBron James will be on the floor engaged with his teammates. There will be no viral videos of him spending time somewhere else.