Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (April 24) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

Game 2 of the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics' playoff series will tip-off later tonight from the TD Garden in Massachusetts. After a big Game 1 win, the Celtics will be looking to build momentum and defend home court against a Miami Heat team that is sorely missing Jimmy Butler. With the Heat eager to even up the series before heading back to Miami, the stakes couldn't be higher.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET), with the Inside the NBA crew on TNT handling primary broadcasting duties.

With the chance to go up 2-0, fans continue to express confidence that this year may finally be their opportunity to capture an NBA title with a Tatum-Brown duo. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at the injury report, before then looking at the projected starting lineups and depth charts for both teams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports

Miami Heat injury report

Per the NBA.com injury report, Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson and Terry Rozier are all listed as out.

Butler is dealing with an MCL sprain from the play-in tournament, while Richardson is out after undergoing shoulder surgery. In the case of Terry Rozier, the guard is listed as out with neck spasms.

The team also has Haywood Highsmith, Kevin Love, and Duncan Robinson listed as available. Highsmith and Love are reportedly dealing with upper arm contusions, while Robinson deals with what is listed as "Left Facet Syndrome.".

Boston Celtics injury report

In the case of the Boston Celtics, the team only has one player, Luke Kornet, listed on their injury report. Kornet is dealing with a right calf strain and will miss Game 2 after previously missing Game 1.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Delon Wright Patty Mills SG Tyler Herro Duncan Robinson SF Jaime Jaquez Jr. Haywood Highsmith

PF Nikola Jovic Caleb Martin C Bam Adebayo Kevin Love Thomas Bryant

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard JD Davison SG Derrick White Jaden Springer SF Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Svi Mykhailiuk PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford C Kristaps Porzingis Xavier Tillman Neemias Queta

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics key matchups

With Jimmy Butler out, the Heat will likely continue to look to run things through Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. Of course, Bam Adebayo will also play a big role for the team as he handles frontcourt duties and protects the paint.

As a result, the battle between Herro and Jrue Holiday, as well as the bigs' matchups with Bam Adebayo and Kristaps Porzingis, will be crucial. With the Heat outmanned in this series, expect Jayson Tatum to have another big game, with Nikola Jovic battling to contain him.

As seen in previous games with Miami, the team runs a fluid zone that changes from a 2-3 to a 3-2, and even sometimes a 1-2-2, all in the same play. Because of that, matchups between players on both teams will likely be fluid and change throughout the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback