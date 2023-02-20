Milwaukee Bucks reportedly signing 7-foot center who used antisemitic slur during his stint with Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly signing veteran center Meyers Leonard to a 10-day contract. Leonard has been out of the NBA since March 2021, after he was released by the OKC Thunder.
Leonard is also coming off a right leg injury, which he has rehabbed. He spent his first seven seasons playing for the Portland Trail Blazers as a backup center, averaging 5.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
His last two seasons were with the Miami Heat, and he had an important role as a backup center in their run to the NBA Finals in 2020.
What antisemitic slur did the Milwaukee Bucks center use?
Meyers Leonard has been out of the league since he blurted out an antisemitic slur, which was the downfall of his NBA career. He's now mounting a comeback, but let's take a look at what he did that caused him to be a free agent for some time.
Leonard, like other NBA players, enjoys playing video games and sharing how he plays with his fans online. On March 9, 2021, he played video games and blurted out the slur "k**e" in the heat of the moment. He said he was clueless at first, but found out about it the hard way.
In the video, Leonard can be heard saying the words,
"F****** cowards, don’t f******* snipe at me you f****** k*** b****."
This is why he ended up being traded by the Heat to the Thunder and was waived by the latter.
Can Meyers Leonard make a successful return in the NBA?
Making it in the NBA hasn't been an easy journey. One has to be talented and patient in putting in the work to be in the league for a long time. Additionally, one has to be aware of their actions as they are closely watched by fans and the media in most of the things they do.
Looking at Leonard's case, it seems as though he learned his lesson the hard way. After being out of the league for an entire season, he was able to reflect on his actions. In an interview earlier this month, the seven-foot center shared what he learned from his mistake.
"I was sad that I was losing my job, I was sad that I hurt people and frankly, all that I cared about in my life, was going to make this right," Leonard said.
