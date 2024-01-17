Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports for January 17 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time this season on Wednesday. Milwaukee came out on top 119-111 in their first meeting on Dec. 29. Giannis Antetokounmpo and crew will be looking to make it 2-0 in the season series in their next encounter.

The Cavaliers are playing their best basketball of the season just in time for the rematch against the Bucks. Cleveland, which is on a five-game winning run, has won nine of their last 13 games and has steadily climbed the Eastern Conference standings. The Cavs, toting a 23-15 record, are hoping to narrow the gap on the third-placed Philadelphia 76ers (26-13).

In the battle between in-form teams on Wednesday, injuries will have a big impact. The healthier between the two will have a significant advantage over the other, particularly if key players are sidelined with different injuries.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers injury reports for January 17, 2024

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for Jan. 17

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of game for shoulder issues. The Milwaukee Bucks are at their healthiest since the start of the season. Only TyTy Washington Jr. is on the injury report but he’s not dealing with any injury. He is unavailable because he has been sent to the G League for more exposure.

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for Jan. 17

Unlike Milwaukee, the Cleveland Cavaliers have several names on the injury report. Darius Garland has reportedly been cleared to engage in basketball-related activities but he remains out as he recovers from a fractured jaw. He is likely going to be sidelined for at least another week.

Evan Mobley is also still unavailable as he continues to rehab from left knee surgery. It has been four weeks since the operation, leaving him with approximately four more before he can return to basketball.

Ty Jerome is ruled out due to a sprained ankle while Caris LeVert is questionable because of right wrist soreness.

Player Status Injury Darius Garland Out Fractured Jaw Ty Jerome Out Right ankle sprain Evan Mobley Out Left knee surgery Caris LeVert Questionable Right wrist soreness

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report: When will Darius Garland and Evan Mobley return?

Darius Garland hasn’t played for the Cleveland Cavaliers since Dec. 15 due to a fractured jaw. He has been cleared for on-court activities and even warmed up with his teammates on Monday before the game versus the Chicago Bulls. He is expected to ramp up his conditioning but is estimated to be out by at least another week. The Cavaliers will likely give an update once he’s upgraded to questionable.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo will not have his usual Cavalier defender on Wednesday as Evan Mobley is still out. Mobley underwent a knee procedure on Dec. 15 and was expected to recover after 6-8 weeks. At the very least, he will need four more weeks to be ready to return.

Like Garland, the Cavs will likely make an announcement once he’s upgraded to questionable.

