NBA fans disgusted after Mo Bamba gets waived by Lakers: “Gave him no minutes, then waived him” 

By Reign Amurao
Modified Jun 29, 2023 22:34 GMT
Fans react to the LA Lakers waiving Mo Bamba

The LA Lakers confirmed that Mo Bamba has been waived by the team before the June 30 deadline. Last summer, Bamba signed a $20.6 million deal with the Orlando Magic, but the first season is the only one that's guaranteed.

Lakers are waiving Mo Bamba, per @JakeLFischer https://t.co/bN3Io9sGum

Following this news, fans quickly shared how disgusted they were with the Lakers' decision. Here are some of the reactions from the fans.

@BleacherReport @JakeLFischer Traded for bro, gave him no minutes, then waived him 💀💀
@BleacherReport @JakeLFischer bro didn’t even get a chance
@BleacherReport @JakeLFischer What a joke man, never got playing time and he was a nice stretch big, or Only center other than AD, we better get a good replacement
@BleacherReport @JakeLFischer Nice never gave him a chance and waived him good job Lakers! 😁 now AD will continue playing the 5 spot again https://t.co/mZ9CdCBkDh
@BleacherReport @JakeLFischer The fuck was the point of picking him up if they wasn’t gonna use him
@BleacherReport @JakeLFischer they barely even played him? Is it because of injury??
@BleacherReport @JakeLFischer That's unfortunate I like bamba. He didn't get to play that much for the lakers bc of injury and hoped he'd get a full chance this yr.
@BleacherReport @JakeLFischer Ham didn't even give him a real chance🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Hw6QBkEEf2
@BleacherReport @JakeLFischer i wished we seen him and AD on the floor together
@BleacherReport @JakeLFischer Is he really that bad of a player?
@BleacherReport @JakeLFischer Bro didn’t play at all
@BleacherReport @JakeLFischer Waste of trade. Didn't give him a chance.
@BleacherReport @JakeLFischer Was never given a real chance this sucks to see smh
@BleacherReport @JakeLFischer He must have suck really bad in practice, because he didn't even get to play almost 😭

Bamba only played nine games for the Lakers last season, where he averaged 3.7 points and 4.6 rebounds, and shot 31.3% from beyond the arc. During the team's postseason run, he was only able to play three games and had little to no impact.

With Mo Bamba gone, here are some centers the Lakers can pursue in free agency

The Lakers will look to address their depth at the center position now that Mo Bamba isn't part of the team. Looking at it, it could be possible that Anthony Davis could spend the majority of his time in the center position for the team. However, that's been proven to be physically grueling for the All-Star big man.

In the past two seasons, AD has played the center position. In doing so, the physicality has given him a ton of problems and limited him to only playing 96 games in the regular season. With that said, here are some of the bigs the Lakers can acquire for next season.

Kevin Love

Unlike Bamba, Kevin Love doesn't provide length and athleticism on the court. However, his ability to battle the boards has proven to be a weapon for him in the past.

Love has also had the chance to play with LeBron James for four seasons in Cleveland, which will make it easier for him to adjust to what the team needs.

Mason Plumlee

Mason Plumlee had an impressive year for the LA Clippers last season. His veteran savviness has been useful for him and it could be a valuable asset if the Lakers decide to pursue him.

The great thing about Plumlee is that he has the size and athleticism to match up against other bigs.

Cody Zeller

Not the best option the Lakers can have over Mo Bamba, but Cody Zeller can hold his own. Zeller won't be a permanent fix for the team, but his contributions on a temporary basis could help Davis recover on certain stretches.

The 10-year veteran will also add great physicality down low.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
