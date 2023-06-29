The LA Lakers confirmed that Mo Bamba has been waived by the team before the June 30 deadline. Last summer, Bamba signed a $20.6 million deal with the Orlando Magic, but the first season is the only one that's guaranteed.

Following this news, fans quickly shared how disgusted they were with the Lakers' decision. Here are some of the reactions from the fans.

REVENGE @ImJustREVENGE @BleacherReport @JakeLFischer What a joke man, never got playing time and he was a nice stretch big, or Only center other than AD, we better get a good replacement @BleacherReport @JakeLFischer What a joke man, never got playing time and he was a nice stretch big, or Only center other than AD, we better get a good replacement

Kai @KaiFrm302_ @BleacherReport now AD will continue playing the 5 spot again @JakeLFischer Nice never gave him a chance and waived him good job Lakers!now AD will continue playing the 5 spot again @BleacherReport @JakeLFischer Nice never gave him a chance and waived him good job Lakers! 😁 now AD will continue playing the 5 spot again https://t.co/mZ9CdCBkDh

slimothy jones @scarfaceshadi @BleacherReport @JakeLFischer The fuck was the point of picking him up if they wasn’t gonna use him @BleacherReport @JakeLFischer The fuck was the point of picking him up if they wasn’t gonna use him

Eddie Jones @Eddiejo11489440 @BleacherReport @JakeLFischer That's unfortunate I like bamba. He didn't get to play that much for the lakers bc of injury and hoped he'd get a full chance this yr. @BleacherReport @JakeLFischer That's unfortunate I like bamba. He didn't get to play that much for the lakers bc of injury and hoped he'd get a full chance this yr.

LEGOATSZN @ThelonFleming @BleacherReport @JakeLFischer i wished we seen him and AD on the floor together @BleacherReport @JakeLFischer i wished we seen him and AD on the floor together

RavenHR @WoTRavenHR @BleacherReport @JakeLFischer He must have suck really bad in practice, because he didn't even get to play almost @BleacherReport @JakeLFischer He must have suck really bad in practice, because he didn't even get to play almost 😭

Bamba only played nine games for the Lakers last season, where he averaged 3.7 points and 4.6 rebounds, and shot 31.3% from beyond the arc. During the team's postseason run, he was only able to play three games and had little to no impact.

With Mo Bamba gone, here are some centers the Lakers can pursue in free agency

The Lakers will look to address their depth at the center position now that Mo Bamba isn't part of the team. Looking at it, it could be possible that Anthony Davis could spend the majority of his time in the center position for the team. However, that's been proven to be physically grueling for the All-Star big man.

In the past two seasons, AD has played the center position. In doing so, the physicality has given him a ton of problems and limited him to only playing 96 games in the regular season. With that said, here are some of the bigs the Lakers can acquire for next season.

Kevin Love

Unlike Bamba, Kevin Love doesn't provide length and athleticism on the court. However, his ability to battle the boards has proven to be a weapon for him in the past.

Love has also had the chance to play with LeBron James for four seasons in Cleveland, which will make it easier for him to adjust to what the team needs.

Mason Plumlee

Mason Plumlee had an impressive year for the LA Clippers last season. His veteran savviness has been useful for him and it could be a valuable asset if the Lakers decide to pursue him.

The great thing about Plumlee is that he has the size and athleticism to match up against other bigs.

Cody Zeller

Not the best option the Lakers can have over Mo Bamba, but Cody Zeller can hold his own. Zeller won't be a permanent fix for the team, but his contributions on a temporary basis could help Davis recover on certain stretches.

The 10-year veteran will also add great physicality down low.

