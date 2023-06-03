LA Lakers rumors- Insider believes Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley will not be back for the upcoming season 

Recent rumors surrounding the LA Lakers indicate that they may be parting ways with Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley. According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the contracts of both players make it unlikely for them to return next season. Bamba has a non-guaranteed salary of $10.3 million, while Beasley has a team option worth $16.5 million. These figures, combined with the potential contracts of free agents like D'Angelo Russell, Dennis Schröder, or Lonnie Walker, present a financial challenge for the Lakers.

"The two players it’s appearing won’t be back are Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley, if only because of their contracts."

"Add Bamba’s $10.3 million non-guaranteed salary and Beasley’s $16.5 million team option, and they’re pushing $150-plus million with just eight players — and that’s before including free agents like [D’Angelo] Russell, [Dennis] Schröder or [Lonnie] Walker."

The Lakers' salary situation becomes even more complex considering the rumored interest from D'Angelo Russell in being traded to the Phoenix Suns. Speculation suggests that a sign-and-trade deal involving Russell might include Malik Beasley as part of a package.

The LA Lakers are hunting for guards

The LA Lakers seem to have their priorities set for the offseason already. With several rumors linking them to some superstar guards, the Purple and Gold seem set on what they are looking for.

Names such as Trae Young and Kyrie Irving have already popped up. The Lakers seem to be more invested in pursuing Irving over Young at this juncture.

It is also important to note, however, that the Lakeshow are committed to the development of Austin Reaves for the future. In light of his performances in the playoffs, Reaves increased his stock across the league dramatically, but the Lakers are ready to match any offer.

Rui Hachimura and Reaves appear to be priority signings for the Purple and Gold. With less interest in retaining Russell, the LA Lakers would be smart to pursue a star guard via trade.

