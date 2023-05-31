NBA Rumors - D'Angelo Russell hopes to join the Heat from the Lakers in a sign-and-trade deal 

LA Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell has been a prominent figure in recent NBA rumors. With his future with the Lakers being an unknown, DLo is reported to have hopes of joining the Miami Heat in the upcoming offseason.

Russell was part of the Lakers' huge trade deadline haul which changed the look of their roster. His arrival was greeted with excitement considering his history with the franchise and he certainly delivered on the floor as well.

Unfortunately, after a spectacular run with the purple and gold, Russell finds himself at a bit of a crossroads with the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lakers are in a complicated situation financially when it comes to retaining their young core. Meanwhile, rumors have suggested that Russell is looking for a max extension worth over $100 million.

DLo's claim of such a value is interesting when considering his poor performance against the Denver Nuggets. However, as per some rumors pertaining to a trade, Russell hopes to join the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade deal.

NBATradeReport @NBATradeReport #Sources — D’Angelo Russell and his camp ARE EXPECTING a sign-and-trade to Miami this off-season. #NBA #Sources — D’Angelo Russell and his camp ARE EXPECTING a sign-and-trade to Miami this off-season. #NBA

The Miami Heat are an interesting choice for D'Angelo Russell. Under Erik Spoelstra, Russell would have the ideal environment to become the best version of himself again. However, considering the position Miami is in, they aren't necessarily in need of a star.

While DLo certainly deserves a full season and a shot at redemption with the Lakers, the 17-time champions will weigh their options carefully.

The Lakers have options to replace D'Angelo Russell

A huge part of why D'Angelo Russell features in so many trade rumors is because of the volatility of his role with the LA Lakers. While he is an immensely talented player, the Lakers have several options to replace him with.

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

Among the few names that come to mind, Kyrie Irving is one of the most spoken of. The Dallas Mavericks star has repeatedly been linked with the Lakers in the past two years. While there is suspicion regarding his own contract extension this offseason, the Lakers are expected to pursue him.

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young is another name that has been garnering some attention. With Young's particularly flashy style of play befitting that of Hollywood, the Lakers could benefit from pursuing a young and charismatic superstar like him as well.

A major part of the doubt in bringing Russell back stems from LeBron James' timeline. With the aging superstar pondering retirement, the Lakers may be forced to act fast to ensure that they can contend for a ring next season itself.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes