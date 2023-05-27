NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks are keeping Kyrie Irving & Luka Doncic for next season

After a disappointing 38-44 season, the Dallas Mavericks find themselves at a crossroads. The team understands the urgency of improving the roster surrounding their young superstar, Luka Doncic. To ensure success next season, they must re-sign their impending free agent, Kyrie Irving.

Irving's potential return to the Mavericks brings excitement and anticipation to the franchise and its fans. With his talents and skills as a point guard, he has exhibited his ability to greatly influence the game. The decision made by Irving holds great importance, as he has the opportunity to sign a contract worth up to $272 million over five years.

However, Irving is taking his time to choose his future in the NBA. In a recent Instagram Live session, he shared his perspective.

Irving said,

"I'm a free agent this summer, but I am in no rush to make a decision."

Irving's request for media personalities to stop speculating about his potential team further underscores his deliberate approach.

For the Dallas Mavericks, the focus remains on building a strong team around the formidable duo of Doncic and Irving. The poor performance of the team in the last season has highlighted their defensive shortcomings. They gave away an alarming 116.1 points per 100 possessions.

Dallas Mavericks Grand Plans: Building a Championship Contender Around Doncic and Irving

Contemplating how best to proceed with team planning, the Mavericks are also deliberating on how useful it would be to use their 10th pick during the upcoming player selections. While the team faces pressure to win immediately, they must navigate the increasingly restrictive Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The consideration may prompt the Mavericks to explore trade opportunities. They could seek impactful players who can contribute to the team's success without burdening the salary cap.

The Dallas Mavericks remain committed to their grand plans for the future, anchored by the dynamic duo of Doncic and Irving. The front office believes that with the right adjustments and additions to the roster, they can create a winning formula and become a force to be reckoned with in the NBA.

As the offseason progresses, the Mavericks will continue their discussions with Irving, hoping to secure his signature on a new contract. The combination of Doncic's unmatched talent and Irving's skills and experience promises an exciting future for the Dallas Mavericks and their passionate fan base.

