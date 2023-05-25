NBA Rumors: D'Angelo Russell was seeking $100 Million deal before joining Lakers

As D'Angelo Russell gets closer to free agency, there has been talk of what kind of deal he is looking for from the LA Lakers for his future. In initial extension negotiations with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to sources, Russell was seeking a four-year deal worth over $100 million.

Although it's unclear if his asking price remains the same, this may explain why Minnesota chose to part ways with him.

Russell's abilities were on display during the regular season, as he averaged an 6.2 assists per game while shooting 46.9%. However, his gameplay plummeted during the playoffs, particularly in the Western Conference finals against the Denver Nuggets.

On-court struggles were evident for Russell as he averaged 6.3 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 32.3% against the Nuggets. Lakers coach, Darvin Ham limited Russell's playing time to 15 minutes off the bench in the series-ending 113-111 Game 4 loss.

While D'Angelo Russell was disappointed with how last season ended for him and the team, he remained upbeat about how things were progressing overall and lamented only that some of those shots didn't land.

Lakers' contract conundrum: D'Angelo Russell's, Austin Reaves' and Rui Hachimura's restricted free agency

As the Lakers enter the offseason, they also have to contend with the restricted free agencies of Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, who both made strong postseason impressions. Reaves, in particular, is expected to attract significant interest, potentially forcing the Lakers into a difficult decision.

While Russell's playoff performance left much to be desired, his contributions as a starter and floor spacer during the regular season could be valuable, especially in supporting an aging LeBron James.

Although D'Angelo Russell's postseason struggles may have impacted his financial position, it would be unfair to judge his value solely based on a four-game sample. He was viewed as a positive presence upon joining the Lakers, and the team might consider the Nuggets series an anomaly. However, if other teams show limited interest in Russell, it could put the Lakers in a stronger negotiating position.

It is upon Russell's potential departure that we could see his second term at the Lakers come to an end. Following his selection as the second pick of the 2015 draft by the Lakers and stints on three other teams, he made it back to LA. Despite potential obstacles or challenges standing in his way, Russell remains committed to staying with the Lakers and taking on a leadership role as their point guard.

As the offseason unfolds, D'Angelo Russell's contract demands and future with the Lakers will be a storyline to watch. The team faces crucial decisions in balancing its roster, ensuring it retains key players like Reaves and Hachimura while also considering the potential impact of Russell's performance and his desired contract.

