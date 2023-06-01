“Because Lebron is moving to GSW” – Lakers planning to offer Austin Reaves $100 Million had NBA fans go berserk

Austin Reaves seem to have earned himself a payday after his performance in the NBA Playoffs for the LA Lakers. Due to that, there have been a report that the team is looking to sign the young guard to a big contract to secure him for good and fans went crazy after it.

Los Angeles has a ton to do in the offseason in hopes to improve their roster to compete in the Western Conference. One of the items in their checklist is to give Reaves a decent contract to secure him for their future plans. Following his impressive outing, the Lakers seem ready to match $100 million offer sheets the young guard could receive in the offseason.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Lakers plan to match $100M offer sheets on Austin Reaves lakersdaily.com/report-lakers-… Report: Lakers plan to match $100M offer sheets on Austin Reaves lakersdaily.com/report-lakers-…

With this, fans were quick to share their reactions, leaving Twitter in a frenzy.

BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM @TheNBACentral Austin Reaves pulling up to LA nightclubs after getting $100 mil from the Lakers @TheNBACentral Austin Reaves pulling up to LA nightclubs after getting $100 mil from the Lakers https://t.co/eYgtVi7gEc

♛𝓒𝓪𝓶𝓕𝓛♛ @CamCWFL @TheNBACentral Thank god I was worried we was gonna let him walk @TheNBACentral Thank god I was worried we was gonna let him walk

優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 @nijigasakilove @TheNBACentral People saying it’s insane like he wasn’t our 2nd best player for much of the postseason lol. @TheNBACentral People saying it’s insane like he wasn’t our 2nd best player for much of the postseason lol.

RUI FANATIC @therealselena23 @TheNBACentral Reaves is OURS! Nobody taking this future super stars and all star @TheNBACentral Reaves is OURS! Nobody taking this future super stars and all star

Trickledownfx @Classy_Fro @TheNBACentral So they just going to pass another bad contract. So they just going to pass another bad contract. @TheNBACentral 😂😂😂 So they just going to pass another bad contract.

Javar Madison Jr. @Moka_D_bo @TheNBACentral He's earned it he was arguably the best or 2nd best player for the Lakers in the playoffs @TheNBACentral He's earned it he was arguably the best or 2nd best player for the Lakers in the playoffs

The Lakers have been out of the postseason after they lost four straight games against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. During the conference finals, he averaged 21.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 56% from beyond the arc.

He wrapped up his first postseason appearance leaving a lasting impression to his team and the fans. Reaves averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists throughout the entire postseason. The 6-foot-4 guard made 44.3% of his shots from downtown, showing off his efficiency from long distance.

The Lakers plan to re-sign Austin Reaves for the next season as their third-best player

Golden State Warriors v LA Lakers - Game 6

Austin Reaves became a hot topic in the NBA after he showed up in huge moments for the Lakers throughout their entire playoff run. His postseason efforts has given him a ton of marketability in the offseason as there have been a few teams who have drawn interest to sign the young guard.

If the Lakers use their Bird Rights on him, Reaves could earn as much as $50.8 million over four years with the team. Other teams could offer him up to $98.6 million. The Athletic's Jovan Buha commented on how Los Angeles became drawn to Austin in the postseason.

"The Lakers are going to match any contract offer sheet that he signs up to that $100 million." Buha said.

"The Lakers view him as the third-best player on this team if you look at the regular season and postseason he had. He stepped up big time and was basically an 18-5-5 guy with near 50-40-90 shooting splits as a starter for them. There were several factors as to why the Lakers made that second half run, but chief among them — and maybe the biggest factor overall — was Reaves’ ascension."

The Lakers have fixated their eyes on the growth of Reaves as their third-best player. With LeBron James' looming retirement, the Purple and Gold are looking forward to build a team for the future.

