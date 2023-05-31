NBA Rumors - Lakers interested in signing Naz Reid for the upcoming season

Following their sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals, the LA Lakers are reportedly looking to bolster their frontcourt.

One possible free agent target for the Lakers is Minnesota Timberwolves reserve big man Naz Reid, according to Lakers Daily:

“Sources tell Lakers Daily that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Reid, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason,” the outlet reported.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Lakers interested in acquiring Naz Reid lakersdaily.com/report-lakers-… Report: Lakers interested in acquiring Naz Reid lakersdaily.com/report-lakers-…

Reid went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft. However, he has become a key part of Minnesota’s rotation as a versatile big man who can score off the dribble and space the floor.

Reid often stepped up this season while Wolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns was out due to a calf injury. Towns was only able to play a total of 29 games.

Reid averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.1 3-pointers per game on 53.7% shooting over 68 games (11 starts).

He had eight games with 20-plus points. This included his career-high 30-point performance on 54.5% shooting against the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 26.

Reid added nine rebounds, three assists, five steals, two blocks and four 3-pointers in that game.

Unfortunately for Reid, his season was cut short after he suffered a broken left wrist against the Phoenix Suns on March 29. As a result, Reid missed the Timberwolves’ first-round series against the Denver Nuggets in which Minnesota lost in five games.

Also read: NBA Rumors: Mavericks have no plans to acquire D’Angelo Russell as part of a Kyrie Irving trade to the Lakers

How much money will Naz Reid command in free agency?

Minnesota Timberwolves reserve big man Naz Reid

It’s unclear whether Naz Reid’s injury will impact his free agency offers. However, prior to his injury, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported in February that Reid was looking for a deal worth around $10 million per season:

“The name to keep an eye on most may be Timberwolves center Naz Reid, who has declined varied contract extension offers from Minnesota, sources told Yahoo Sports, and is said to be seeking salary in the ballpark of $10 million next season,” Fischer reported.

It remains to be seen how much LA will be willing to offer Reid. The team already has multiple key free agents of their own to deal with as well, including Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell.

However, if the Lakers can sign Reid to a team-friendly contract, he should make a nice addition to their frontcourt.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes